Area roundup: Carson wrestling finishes strong, Dayton boys win in OT

Carson High wrestling takes fifth at Place Duals

Five Senators wrestlers went undefeated on the day as Carson High wrestling went 4-1 in their five duals at the Placer Duals Saturday.

Carson bested Center High (41-12), Downey (36-21), Placer (41-30) and Rio Linda (48-18) with a loss to Yuba City (36-21) mixed into the results.

Ariel Vega, Alex Wells, Thomas Legott and David Remer all went 4-0 on the day while Izayah Pando won a match in all five duals, posting a 5-0 mark.

UP NEXT: Carson hosts Wooster Wednesday evening, starting at 6 p.m.

Bishop Manogue halts Carson girls basketball winning streak

The four-game winning streak the Senators built, coming into league play was halted by last year’s Sierra League champ Friday.

Bishop Manogue hosted Carson and put together a 74-46 win Friday night.

The Senators’ defense was still able to force 16 steals in the loss, but turnovers took away chances at offensive production.

Abby Golik led Carson with eight points in the loss while Bella Kordonowy had seven. Three other Senators ended the night with six points.

UP NEXT: Carson (11-4, 1-1) clashed with Damonte Ranch (7-6, 1-1) Tuesday evening in Carson. A full recap of that contest can be found online at: http://www.nevadaappeal.com/sports

Miners’ third quarter the difference in win over Carson boys hoopers

Bishop Manogue handed Carson a 66-54 Sierra League loss Friday evening in Reno.

The Miners outscored the Senators 23-10 in the third quarter, which served as the difference.

Joey Summers and Parsa Hadjighasemi had good nights on the floor, scoring 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Brandon ‘Sunshine’ Graunke posted 10 points for the Senators while Tyler Borst had a career-high seven points.

As a team, Carson went 18-of-21 from the charity stripe.

UP NEXT: Carson (7-10, 0-2) played host to Damonte Ranch (10-7, 1-1) Tuesday night in Carson. For a full recap of that contest, visit: http://www.nevadaappeal.com/sports

Dayton boys best North Valleys in OT

The Dust Devil boys basketball team needed an extra few minutes, but picked up a 45-42 win over North Valleys in overtime Saturday.

Dayton outscored the Panthers 13-7 in the opening quarter and 12-5 in the third, but North Valleys was able to claw its way back in both the second and fourth quarters.

UP NEXT: Dayton (4-9, 3-6) will head to Spring Creek (4-13, 3-6) Friday for a league showdown where a win could put the Dust Devils in sole possession of sixth place in league play.

North Valleys bests Dayton girls basketball

The Panthers got out to an early edge against the Dust Devils Saturday afternoon and continued to build their lead, winning 53-37 over Dayton.

Complete stats were unavailable at the time of print.

UP NEXT: Dayton (0-12, 0-9) will travel to Springs Creek (8-8, 5-4) Friday evening.

Mineral County sneaks past Sierra Lutheran boys basketball

The Falcons’ boys basketball team was riding a four-game winning streak, heading into Saturday before falling 67-59 to Mineral County.

The Serpents opened up a 22-point lead at the half, 43-21, leaving Sierra Lutheran with a large hill to climb in the second half.

Johannes Lamprecht posted a team-high 23 points on 10-of-18 shooting for Sierra Lutheran.

Shawn Emm and Makez Berger and 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Falcons in the loss.

UP NEXT: Sierra Lutheran (9-7, 2-0) jumped back into league play Tuesday night against Pyramid Lake (3-3, 1-1).

Serpents too much for Falcon girls basketball

Mineral County bested Sierra Lutheran girls hoops 53-18 Saturday night.

UP NEXT: Sierra Lutheran (2-12, 0-2) traveled to Pyramid Lake (7-4, 2-0) Tuesday night for another league tilt.