Area roundup: Carson wrestling starts strong, Dayton boys basketball falls

The Senator grapplers are off to a 4-1 start in team duals after a solid showing at the Earl Wilkins Memorial Team Duals Saturday in Fallon.

Several Carson wrestlers left Fallon without a loss in the opening weekend duals.

Ariel Vega was 4-0 at 120 pounds for the Senators while Alex Wells posted a 5-0 record at 160 pounds.

In the heavier weights Izayah Pando (170), Zacharie Gafford (195) and David Remer (220) all were 2-0 on the day.

“Overall, I feel really good about how we wrestled,” said Carson head coach Nicholas Redwine. “We have a lot to work on, but we wrestled tough.”

Carson boys basketball drops tight contest at McQueen

After leading for three quarters Tuesday night, Carson boys basketball fell to McQueen by a 62-57 final.

“We controlled the game. We had the lead for three quarters and gave it away at the end,” said Carson head coach Jordan Glover. “Good outing by us, but wish we got the ‘W.’”

Joey Summer led the team with 21 points while going a perfect 8-of-8 at the free throw line. Will Breeding added 10 points for the Senators.

UP NEXT: The Senators (0-1) will battle with Casa Roble Thursday at 7 p.m.

Senator girls drop opener at McQueen

Carson High girls basketball opened up the season Tuesday with a 48-41 loss to McQueen.

The Senators led 32-25 at the half, but only scored nine points over the course of the second half in the loss.

Bella Kordonowy led the team with 15 points while Abby Golik and Naycy Alvarez each scored 10 points in the loss.

UP NEXT: Carson (0-1) will get a week off before hosting Reed (1-0) Feb. 10.

Dayton boys basketball falls in season opener to Hug

The Dust Devil boys basketball team dropped its season opener at home Saturday to the Hug Hawks by a final of 51-39.

Complete stats were unavailable at the time of print.