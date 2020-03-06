Area roundup: Senator baseball takes home opener, Douglas diving leaps into new season

An impressive display on the mound and in the batter’s box led to a convincing 8-1 win over West Valley (Cottonwood, Calif.) Thursday evening.

Justin Stevens needed 93 pitches in six innings to shut down the Eagles, striking out eight West Valley hitters in the process and allowing just five hits.

Garritt Benavidez drove in three runs while going 2-for-3 at the plate while Bryce Baker was 2-4 with two doubles and two RBIs of his own.

Trey Thomas and Brian Guthrie each drove in a run as well for the Senators.

UP NEXT: Carson (1-0) hosted Fallon and Douglas in a preseason tournament before taking on Lowry and Truckee on Saturday.

Tigers’ dive team opens season

The Douglas High dive team opened the season Wednesday at the Carson Valley Aquatic Center.

Douglas was led by a second place finish on the boys side by Skye LaMora, who scored 151.35 points, while Indiana Guerrazzi (third), Lucas Peterson (fifth) and Grant Gomes (sixth) also saw their first action of the season.

On the girls side, Cheyenne McCormick was seventh for the Tigers with 176.95 points while McKenna Chappell and Maureen Brennan were ninth and 10th, respectively.