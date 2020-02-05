Area roundup:

With a 46-19 win over Galena High on Friday, Carson High girls basketball sits in second place in the Sierra League standings, holding the tiebreaker with 4-2 Douglas.

It was a textbook defensive performance from the Senators, who didn’t allow the Grizzlies to score double-digits in a single quarter until the fourth.

By that point, Carson led 35-8 and had the contest out of reach.

Nine players were listed on the score sheet as Carson was led by Bella Kordonowy’s 12 points.

Madison Rabideau and Naycy Alvarez were the next leading scorers on the team as each scored seven points.

UP NEXT: Carson (14-5, 4-2) clashed with Sierra-League leading Bishop Manogue (15-3, 6-0) Tuesday night.

Galena’s defense stifles Carson boys

For the second time this season Galena boys basketball held Carson under 40 points.

The Senators got off to their notorious quick start before the Grizzlies reeled them back in.

Parsa Hadjighasemi led Carson with 11 points while Joey Summers finished with nine.

“We execute our game plan so perfectly in the first quarter then in the second quarter we have to do the same thing again,” said Glover. “I think we put pressure on ourselves to repeat it. … We don’t respond well enough to it, yet.”

Summers, who suffered a lower leg injury during the game, was expected to play Tuesday, according to Glover.

UP NEXT: The Senators get a chance to rebound Tuesday night, bringing in the Sierra League’s top opponent in Bishop Manogue (17-5, 6-0).

Dayton boys and girls basketball fall to South Tahoe

Lance Peterson had a team-high 12 points for Dayton on Friday, but the Dust Devils fell to South Tahoe, 53-35.

Broc Strong and Tyler Stolfich each added seven points for Dayton.

On the girls side, Dayton fell to South Tahoe, 46-18.

UP NEXT: The Dust Devil boys (6-11, 5-8) get a chance to jump ahead of Truckee (6-13, 5-8) Tuesday evening while the Dayton girls (0-16, 0-13) also played host to Truckee (16-3, 11-2).

Sierra Lutheran boys stay unbeaten in league

The Falcons led 30-19 at half, but a 15-5 third quarter in favor of Sierra Lutheran put its contest with Whittell on ice Friday by a 62-42 final.

Makez Berger and Shawn Emm led the way on the offensive end of the floor with 15 points each while Luke Schinzing and Shane Burkett combined to force seven steals.

All in all, the Falcons ended the night with 19 assists on 25 made field goals.

“I thought that the boys played fantastic last (Friday) evening. Their intensity on defense was great and it allowed us to generate some offense from it. We also played unselfishly on offense, garnering 19 assists for the game,” said Sierra Lutheran head coach Ben Walther.

UP NEXT: The Falcons (14-7, 6-0) look to remain unbeaten in league play as they traveled to Virginia City (6-11, 4-2) Tuesday night.

Sierra Lutheran girls hold off Whittell

Sierra Lutheran girls basketball had a 22-13 lead at halftime Friday evening before holding off a charging Whittell squad, 36-34.

The win held plenty of league implications as the Falcons (4-2) now sit in second place, holding the tiebreaker over Pyramid Lake thanks to a win earlier this season.

“I was proud of how our girls played hard through tough pressure the whole game, especially in our ball movement and team defense,” said head coach Danika Neal.

UP NEXT: Sierra Lutheran (6-13, 4-2) went to Virginia City (11-7, 6-0) Tuesday night to try to knock off the league’s final unbeaten team.