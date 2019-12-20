Barracuda Championship moving to Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Reno-Tahoe area’s only PGA Tour stop is making a move to Truckee.

The Barracuda Championship announced Dec. 18 it will change venues from Montreux Golf & Country Club in Reno to Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood course.

The tournament also announced the return of title sponsor, Barracuda Networks, which signed a multi-year extension to remain with the event. The Bay Area tech company took over as title sponsor in 2014.

“We were very confident about securing a new home and Barracuda’s continued support of an event that has been on the PGA Tour schedule since 1999,” Barracuda Championship Tournament Director Chris Hoff said in a news release.

The event has been held at Montreux Golf & Country Club for the past 21 years, but the club’s board of directors decided in August to no longer host the tournament.

According to previous reports, the Montrêux community has grown considerably in recent years, and there has been an increasing need to maximize the availability of the facilities and minimize the impacts on the growing membership and homeowners.

“We are truly looking forward to this new chapter,” Hoff said in the Dec. 18 press release. “Old Greenwood is the perfect fit with a challenging Jack Nicklaus Signature course and an ownership group and community that recognizes the value and prestige that comes with hosting a PGA Tour event. Furthermore, the proximity to Reno of the Tahoe Mountain Club is very similar to our former host venue.”

The tournament will be held June 29 through July 5, which is two weeks earlier than normal on the PGA Tour schedule due to the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood Golf Course opened in 2004. The 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf course plays 7,518 yards at its longest for a par of 72.

Paradigm8 is the parent company of Tahoe Mountain Club after purchasing its assets in December 2018.

“From the onset, we’ve been on a mission to partner with the best in the business to create memorable moments,” said Paradigm8 Principal Brian Helm in a news release. “We can’t think of a better way to celebrate our course and the sport more than with the Barracuda Championship and the PGA Tour.”