Beglin wins 4A Northern Region individual title

Carson’s Karen Beglin took home her second 4A Northern Regional individual title Tuesday after posting a 2-under 72 round on day two to best the rest of the field by 10 strokes.

After shooting two-over 74 Monday at The Resort at Red Hawk in Sparks, Beglin turned around by shooting 2-under 72 at the Washoe County Golf Course Tuesday, finishing with a 146.

With a top-six finish as an individual, Beglin solidifies a spot at the state girls golf tournament in Las Vegas from Oct. 21-22.

Carson’s Sarah Wiggins ended the two-day tournament in 11th with a 186 while Sophia Taggart took home 20th after shooting a 203.

Karrina Farris completed the regional tied for 43rd.

Bishop Manogue advanced to the state tournament and won the Northern 4A team title, shooting 105-over. Reno was second and also advanced as a team after posting finishing 180-over.

As a team, the Senators took fifth after shooting 230-over par.

