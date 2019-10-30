Bethlehem cross country runners 13th at nationals

This past weekend, Bethlehem Lutheran School of Carson City sent its boys cross country team to compete in the National Lutheran Cross Country Championships held at Concordia University in Mequon, Wisconsin.

Nearly 400 runners lined up on an overcast Saturday to make their way through soggy, slick, and chilly conditions.

Despite being one of the smaller schools in the competition, the Crusaders placed 13th out of 20 complete teams with a score of 302 points.

Eighth grader Aiden Fredlund led the team, finishing 50th in a time of 13:10, followed closely by seventh graders Max Woelfel (56th in 13:15) and Josh Fox (72nd in 13:32).

Rounding out the team were seventh grader Chandler Ricks (14:31) and eighth graders Chunjae Stewart (14:32) and Jace Wakamatsu (14:34).

Fredlund was the highest finisher ever for a Nevada runner in the race, and every runner from Bethlehem achieved a personal record time on the muddy two-mile course.

The Crusaders, crowned the Small School Champions the previous week at the Tah-Neva League Championships, are led by coaches Amanda Manning and Jedidiah Maschke.

The winner of the race was Amanuel Putz, a seventh grader from St. Paul Lutheran School in Onalaska, Wisconsin, in a time of 11:03 and the team competition was won by Zion Lutheran School of St. Charles, Missouri.

The Crusaders were the only school from Nevada invited to the race, which featured top runners from Lutheran schools in nine different states. Bethlehem Lutheran School serves students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Carson Valley Men’s Golf Club results

The Carson Valley Men’s Golf Club held an individual stroke play tournament on Sunday.

Jim Howard won Flight A with a net score of 65 followed by Bill King with a net 68. Chris Willing and Frank Ramirez tied with a net 71.

Flight B was won by Bruce Sanford with a net score of 71. He was ahead of Brick Ludington with a net 74, and Roger Hala with a net 75.

Matthew Budjako won Flight C with a net 69 followed by Jim Gerlacher with a net 71 and a three-way tie for third by Paul Lockwood, Gary Carston and John Pearson with 73.

The closest to the pin contest was won by Jim Gerlacher on Hole #1, Brick Ludington on Hole #17 and Dan Essary on Hole #18.