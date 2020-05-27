Briar Cliff football adds Carson’s Vasquez

Carson High’s Manny Vasquez (23) stops a Damonte Ranch ball carrier in his tracks during a game this past fall at Damonte Ranch. Vasquez will be headed to Iowa this fall to continue his football career at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City.

Carter Eckl / Nevada Appeal

Playing football has given Carson High’s Manny Vasquez plenty over the course of his young career.

At first, the appeal of the sport came through its most basic element – hitting.

“Since I was a kid I just had a bunch of energy. When I first played it, I just liked hitting the kids,” said Vasquez.

Since his youth, football has given Vasquez plenty more avenues to explore.

His high school days taught him to be a leader and vocalize more often around his teammates.

“My biggest challenge was being a leader and speaking up. Another challenge for me was when I would get down about a play I would have it in my head,” Vasquez said. “Over the years, my coaches always told me forget about the last play and work on the next one.”

Now he’s leaving home and headed for Iowa after signing to play football next season with Briar Cliff University in Sioux City.

“Ever since I was a kid I wanted to play college football. Now that I’m here, it’s crazy. It amazes me,” said Vasquez. “I’m excited. I’m just ready.”

Vasquez will step into the NAIA level of collegiate athletics and will join a Charger team that went 5-6 overall last season, while finishing the year with the third fewest points allowed per game in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

The outgoing Senator senior had 93 tackles combined as a linebacker in his final two seasons at Carson along with two sacks and two forced fumbles.

After his senior season, Vasquez was chosen as an honorable mention all-Sierra League selection.

He hasn’t had a chance to visit his new home yet, but the new chapter that’s right around the corner has Vasquez anxious to experience what’s next.

In the classroom, Vasquez wants to go into construction management, but plans on studying business and math while at Briar Cliff.