Cambridge carries Nevada past Air Force 74-57

Nevada's DeAndre Henry goes up to the basket against Air Force on Friday.

Thomas Ranson/NNG

RENO — Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 23 points as Nevada got past Air Force 74-57 on Friday night.

The game marked the first Mountain West Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Warren Washington had 16 points and seven rebounds for Nevada (6-2). Zane Meeks added 14 points and eight rebounds. Grant Sherfield had nine assists.

Glen McClintock had 15 points for the Falcons (2-3). A.J. Walker added 14 points.

Nevada looks for its 11th straight win in the head-to-head series over Air Force on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Lawlor Events Center.