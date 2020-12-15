Cambridge lifts Nevada Wolf Pack over San Diego, 79-72

Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 27 points for Nevada on Monday.

SAN DIEGO — Desmond Cambridge Jr. made 7-of-11 shots from 3-point range and scored 27 points and Nevada topped San Diego, 79-72, on Monday.

Grant Sherfield added 25 points, six rebounds and seven assists for the Wolf Pack (5-2).

Cambridge, a junior who sat out last season after transferring from Brown, had 16 points in the second half. The former Ivy League freshman of the year was 9 of 19 overall.

Frankie Hughes had five 3-pointers and 22 points for the Toreros (0-2). Joey Calcaterra added 12 points.

The Wolf Pack is scheduled to open Mountain West Conference play on Friday against Air Force.

Following this season’s plan based on COVID-19 guidelines, the Pack and the Falcons will play two games at Lawlor Events Center in Reno.

Friday’s game is set for 7 p.m., with the second game Sunday at 3 p.m.