Capital City Hoops camp Aug. 5-8 in Carson City

Capital City Hoops, a local non-profit organization, is hosting the second annual Back-to-School Basketball Camp for ages 5-15.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Aug. 5-8 at the MAC Facility, 1860 Russell Way.

Cost of the four-day camp is $95 for non-members and $75 for Capital City Hoops members. There is a multi camper-discount for those siblings that want to attend the camp together.

Camp includes individual skill building, shooting competitions, team games, camp speakers, and camp prizes. A camp T-shirt is included with paid registration.

The camp is hosted by President of Capital City Hoops and head coach of the Carson High varsity boys’ basketball team, Jordan Glover.

Assisting him at the camp are former Division I basketball players and current CHS varsity boys and girls players.

“I want to provide an opportunity for the youth of Carson City to improve their basketball skills,” Glover said.

Pre-registration is encouraged. Visit http://www.carsoncapitalcityhoops.com or email Coach Glover at jglover@carson.k12.nv.us to register.

If you cannot pre-register, registration forms will be provided at the door along with liability forms. Campers are asked to arrive 15 minutes early for registration.

This event is sponsored by the generosity of The Basil, Capital Ford, Dutch Bros., Duncan Golf Management, Eagle Valley Golf Course, Faith Photography, Western Nevada Supply, and US Sub Base.

Capital City Hoops is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to providing the youth of Northern Nevada with the best basketball experience available in a safe, friendly, and educational environment.