Carson Blue Jays baseball team falls in season’s first 2 games

The Carson Blue Jays summer baseball team dropped its first two games of the season this past week, losing to the Rebels 13-11 on Tuesday at Ron McNutt Field and the Reno A’s 8-6 on Monday.

The Blue Jays actually overcame a 10-run deficit against the Rebels before falling. The Blue Jays scored 10 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to tie the game 11-11 but the Rebels scored two runs in the seventh.

Casey Martensen, Jose Fausto and Justin Nussbaumer all had doubles and Brian Guthrie also had a hit to help spark the 10-run rally in the fifth. Nussbaumer’s two-run double tied the game 11-11.

Carson had 10 hits. Guthrie, Dillon Damico, Tyler Stagliano and Nussbaumer all had two hits for the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays also suffered a heartbreaking loss against the A’s as Carson held a 6-5 lead before the A’s scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Carson stayed in the game despite being outhit 14-4. Garritt Benivedez led the Blue Jays, going 2-for-4.