Carson Blue Jays close weekend with win

After three closes losses over the weekend, the Carson Blue Jays summer baseball team came back to rout the Blue Sox 11-2 on Sunday at Ron McNutt Field.

On Saturday the Blue Jays suffered a heartbreaking defeat when Centennial rallied for five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 6-5 win. The Blue Jays also lost to the Bandits 3-2 on Saturday.

On Friday, the Blue Jays scored five runs to overcome a 7-2 deficit before the Outlaws scored a run in the bottom of the sixth for an 8-7 win. Garritt Benivedez belted three home runs over the weekend.

Against the Blue Sox, the Blue Jays scored five runs in the fifth to take an 8-2 lead. Brian Guthrie, Jade Stotts and Jose Fausto all drove in runs during the rally.

Justin Nussbaumer was the winning pitcher for Carson, allowing two runs on four hits over six innings while striking out five. Tyler Stagliano threw a scoreless inning of relief.

Benivedez homered during the third as Carson scored three runs to take a 3-1 lead. Carson had nine hits. Guthrie and Casey Martensen each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who also didn’t commit an error.

Centennial 6, Blue Jays 5

Against Centennial, Carson led 5-1 going into the bottom of the sixth. The Blue Jays also outhit Centennial 10-6. Benivedez hit an RBI single to give the Blue Jays a 1-0 lead in the first. Benivedez went 3-for-4 and Kobe Morgan had two hits to lead Carson.

Bandits 3, Blue Jays 2

Green was credited with the victory for Bandits. He surrendered two runs on seven hits over seven innings, striking out three. Justin Stevens was the tough luck loser, allowing three runs on six hits over five innings while striking out seven.

Benivedez homered in the fourth to bring Carson to within 3-1. Stotts, Nussbaumer, Benivedez, Morgan, Kenny Aydelott, Guthrie, and Fausto all had a hit for the Blue Jays.

Outlaws 8, Blue Jays 7

The Blue Jays rallied in the fifth to score five runs to tie the score 7-7 before the Outlaws went on to score in the sixth for the win. Benivedez homered during the five-run rally and Stotts hit an RBI single to tie the score 7-7. Fausto also drove in a run during the rally.

Carson had 10 hits. Nussbaumer went 3-for-4 and Guthrie added two hits for the Blue Jays.