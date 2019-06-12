Carson Blue Jays come from behind to beat Outlaws

The Carson Blue Jays summer baseball team scored three runs in the sixth inning to overcome a 7-5 deficit on its way to an 8-7 win over the Outlaws on Tuesday at Ron McNutt Field.

Kobe Morgan came though with the hit that turned out to be the game-winner, a two-run single that gave the Blue Jays an 8-7 lead. Carson led 4-0 before the Outlaws scored six runs in the fourth to take a 6-4 lead.

Tyler Stagliano’s two-run single in the first gave the Blue Jays a 2-0 lead. Carson began its comeback in the fifth when Garritt Benivedez hit an RBI double to bring the Blue Jays to within 7-5. Justin Stevens was the winning pitcher for Carson, allowing one run on two hits over three innings while striking out seven and walking none.

Carson had 10 hits. Benivedez went 3-for-3 and Stagliano added two hits for the Blue Jays.