Carson Blue Jays play three close games, win one

The Carson Blue Jays summer baseball team played three close games over the weekend and was able to pull out one victory, beating University Prep, 9-8, on Saturday.

Carson also lost to Velocity, 6-3, on Saturday and to the Auburn Aces, 8-5, on Sunday.

Against University Prep, Bryce Baker an RBI triple in the top of the sixth inning to give the Blue Jays an 8-7 lead. After University Prep scored four runs in the fifth to take a 7-3 lead, Baker’s RBI triple came during a six-run rally in the sixth that gave Carson a 9-7 lead. Jade Stotts was the winning pitcher for Carson, pitching the last 1 1/3 innings in relief.

The Blue Jays had 13 hits. Justin Nussbaumer went 4-for-4 while Casey Martinez, Baker and Garritt Benivedez all had two hits for Carson.

Auburn 8, Blue Jays 5

Against Auburn, Carson led 5-3 in the fifth when Auburn hit a three-run double to take a 6-5 lead. The Blue Jays lost despite outhitting Auburn, 10-8.

Brian Guthrie drove in a run in the first to give Carson a 1-0 lead. Martensen, Benivedez, Nussbaumer and Stotts all had two hits for the Blue Jays.

Velocity 6, Blue Jays 3

Carson scored three runs in the fourth to pull to within 4-3 on Dillon Damico’s three-run double. Max Fontaine pitched a scoreless inning in relief for the Blue Jays. Benivedez, Damico, Kobe Morgan and Guthrie all had one hit for Carson.