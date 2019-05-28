Carson Blue Jays win four out of six

After dropping its first two games over the Memorial Day weekend, the Carson Blue Jays summer baseball team came back to win four of its next five contests.

On Monday, the Blue Jays beat the Cubs 7-6 and also routed IBAC 11-5. On Sunday, the Blue Jays beat the Diablos 4-2. On Saturday, the Blue Jays lost to the Dirtbags 11-2 but defeated Blue Sox 11-2. The Blue Jays began the weekend with a 12-9 loss to the Rebels on Friday.

With the score tied 6-6, the Blue Jays scored the winning run against the Cubs on an error in the sixth inning. Carson was down 6-1 but scored five runs in the fifth to tie the score 6-6, with Dillon Damico providing the game-tying RBI single. Brian Guthrie, Tyler Stagliano, Bryce Baker and Kenny Aydelott all had RBI in the fifth as well for the Blue Jays.

Garritt Benivedez hit an RBI double to bring Carson to within 2-1 in the third. Randy Herrera was the winning pitcher for Carson, pitching two scoreless innings while allowing one hit and striking out two.

Carson had 12 hits. Jose Fausto, Aydelott, Damico and Benivedez all had two hits for the Blue Jays.

Blue Jays 11, IBAC 5

Carson scored three runs in the third to take a 4-2 lead. Casey Martensen had a two-run double and Guthrie hit an RBI single in the inning.

The Blue Jays scored four runs in the sixth to take an 11-5 lead. Justin Nussbaumer, Martensen, Guthrie and Tanner Hunt all drove in runs during the inning.

Stagliano pitched five innings for the win. Damiel Branco and Bryce Baker didn’t allow a run in relief. Carson had 12 hits. Guthrie went 3-for-4 and Benivedez and Nussbaumer each had two hits for Carson.

Blue Jays 11, Blue Sox 2

Max Fontaine earned the win for Carson, allowing two runs on four hits over four innings while striking out seven and walking one. Damico picked up the save with three scoreless innings of relief.

The Blue Jays had eight hits. Fausto went 3-for-5 and Kobe Morgan added two hits for Carson.

Dirtbags 11, Blue Jays 2

Branco, Guthrie and Fausto each had a hit for Carson.

Blue Jays 4, Diablos 2

Damico had an RBI single in the second as the Blue Jays took a 3-0 lead. Nussbaumer was the winning pitcher, allowing two runs on four hits over six innings. Branco pitched a scoreless inning to pick up the save. Martensen went 2-for-3 to lead Carson.

Rebels 12, Blue Jays 9, nine innings

The Blue Jays scored four runs in the second to take a 4-2 lead but the Rebels responded with six runs in the fifth to take an 8-4 lead. Ayedelott, Mussbuamer, Benivedez and Martensen all drove in runs in the second.

Carson came back to score three runs in the bottom of the fifth and one run in the sixth to tie the score 8-8 on Aydelott’s RBI single. But the Rebels scored four runs in the ninth to take a 12-8 lead.

Carson had 12 hits. Guthrie, Trey Thomas, Martensen, and Damico all had two hits.