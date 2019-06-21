Carson Blue Jays win with huge comeback

The Carson Blue Jays overcame a 7-0 deficit on their way to a 10-9 win over the Fernley Wranglers in eight innings on Friday at Ron McNutt Field.

Carson actually overcame two deficits. After Fernley scored two runs in the eighth inning to take a 9-7 lead, the Blue Jays scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth for the win.

Bryce Baker’s RBI triple brought Carson to within 9-8 in the eighth. Baker scored on Kenny Adeylott’s fielder’s choice to tie the score, 9-9. After Dillon Damico singled, pinch runner Jose Fausto scored the winning run on an error.

Carson scored six runs in the sixth to tie the score 7-7. Kobe Morgan, Casey Martensen, Jade Stotts and Baker all drove in runs in the inning.

Mike Roman recorded the last out in the eighth to pick up the win for the Blue Jays. Tyler Stagliano kept Carson in the game with 4 2/3 innings of relief.

The Blue Jays had 15 hits. Damico went 3-for-5 and Martensen, Morgan, Baker, Garritt Benivedez and Stotts each had two hits for Carson.