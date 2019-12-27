Carson boys hoops tops Colfax behind Summers’ big night

Carson High junior guard Joey Summers had a night to remember Friday evening as he dropped a career-high 37 points as the Senators cruised to a 71-47 win over Colfax (CA).

Summers hit just one bucket in the opening quarter as Carson and Colfax sat knotted at 8-8 after eight minutes of play.

In the second quarter, Summers started to find some space out on the wing and made the Falcons pay for leaving him open.

Summers put together all 15 points for Carson in the second quarter by way of five 3-pointers from anywhere he pleased beyond the perimeter.

Carson trailed 17-14 before Summers closed the half with 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions and a buzzer-beater after grabbing his own rebound.

HALF – Carson 23, Colfax 17



Joey Summers with all 15 points for the Senators in the second quarter as he nailed five 3-pointers, including this one just before the half. pic.twitter.com/PfRWFSYlQd — Carter Eckl (@CarterEckl) December 28, 2019

A 23-17 Senator lead at the break quickly jumped a 30-20 advantage after a couple of hustle plays from Carson forward Max Wood earned him a few offensive rebounds and three trips to the charity strike.

Summers pickpocketed a Colfax attacker and deposited a layup to push Carson to a 10-point advantage early in the third quarter.

Summers wasn’t closed to finished in the scoring department as he posted nine straight points for the Senators late in the third quarter to give the blue and white a 43-26 lead.

“I think our ball movement was really good today,” said Summers. “I feel like we can lock up on the defensive end if I’m not hitting.”

Carson head coach Jordan Glover had plenty of compliments for his junior, who sank seven triples over the course of the night.

“Early in the game he was getting a lot of shots in rhythm,” Glover said. “He was feeling it. … They left Joey wide open and we kept feeding him the ball.”

The rest of the Senators knew where the hot hand was as Summers had several baskets assisted by Parsa Hadjighasemi and Tyler Borst.

“In practice, we’ve been working on a lot of passing under pressure because teams like to pressure us,” Summers said.

Carson’s passing proved to be extremely effective. Wood ended his night with 10 points while Hadjighasemi had nine.

The win marks Carson’s fourth victory in December.

Coming after a year in which the Senators won two games, the confidence of Carson is starting to rise.

“I think it’s very high. Last year wasn’t so good. This year, we all like each other,” said Summers.

“We’re feeling good about our process,” said Glover. “Our confidence is pretty high because we’re starting to feel what it’s like to win games.”

The Senators’ defense played a big part in their fourth win of the season as Carson held Colfax to just 17 points in the opening half and out-battled the Falcons on the boards.

Nathan Smothers turned a steal into a corner 3-pointer to give Carson a 58-35 lead midway through the fourth quarter as the Senators sailed the rest of the way to victory.

UP NEXT: Carson (4-7) will travel to take on Foresthill, California to take on Foresthill High School (11-2) Monday.

