Carson boys soccer surrenders early lead, ties with Bishop Manogue

Carson High boys soccer couldn’t have asked for a better start to open its Sierra League contest against Bishop Manogue Saturday, scoring twice within the game’s first 10 minutes.

However, the final result left the Senators with feelings to be desired as the contest ended in a 2-2 tie.

Carson head coach Francisco Martinez thought the Senators’ energy dropped a little after two early scores.

“It’s partially my fault because I wanted to give some time to the other players,” said Martinez. “That shouldn’t happen. We should be able to keep the same momentum, especially when we are up 2-0.”

In the sixth minute the Senators opened the scoring on a ball headed down by Omar Mora to the feet of Jose Godinez. Godinez needed one touch to put it near post and around the Miners keeper to give Carson a quick 1-0 lead.

Mora put Carson in front 2-0 moments later when he sprinted behind the Bishop Manogue defense and found the back of the net in the ninth minute.

It was an early launching point Carson needed as the Miners started to swing play back into the Senators’ end of the field and control more of the possession.

In the 23rd minute, Leonardo Barajas Mejorado had a save that kept the Senators in front as he was forced to dive out to his right, deflecting a shot wide of the Carson goal frame.

Ultimately, Bishop Manogue got one goal back in the 32nd minute, following a Carson turnover.

Miner striker Jaden Roig took advantage of a Senator mistake and cut Carson’s lead in half after putting a shot out of reach of any defenseman.

The Senators took the 2-1 lead into the halftime intermission, but it was Bishop Manogue that struck first out of the break.

In the 53rd minute after a Carson foul, the Miners set up a free kick chance from about 22 yards out.

Miner captain Kaden Millard banged the free kick into the far corner, tying the contest at 2-2.

It went on to be the last score of the game, but the Senators had their chances to regain the lead late.

Yahir Mata had a free kick in about the same spot he scored from Wednesday night, but his attempt sailed just past the side bar in the 64th minute.

Carson had two more chances late, but the Miner were able to escape each one unscathed.

Postseason push

Carson has now gone without a loss in its last seven tries, dating back to its last contest with Bishop Manogue Sept. 25.

The draw left the Senators still in second place in league play with three games remaining against opponents beneath them in the Sierra League standings.

Martinez’s goal is for the Senators to get an opening round home playoff game, requiring Carson to finish top two in league play.

“We just have to focus,” said Martinez. “It starts at home. If they don’t focus the night before they’re not going to focus (on the field). We just need them to focus more. We can’t give any points away.”

UP NEXT: Carson (8-6-3, 4-2-1) hits the road next week with a contest at Damonte Ranch (3-7-1, 1-4-1) Tuesday followed by a trip to Wooster (3-3-6, 2-2-3) Saturday.

Wooster and Damonte Ranch played Saturday. That final result could adjust who sits underneath the Senators in the league standings.