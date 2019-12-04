Carson City Elks hosting Hoop Shoot on Saturday

The Carson City Elks Lodge is sponsoring the annual Hoop Shoot event for Carson City youth ages 8 through 13 on Saturday.

Participants must be of age on April 1, 2020, to qualify. Registration is from 9-10 a.m. at the Multi-Purpose Athletic Facility on 1860 Russell Way. The Hoop Shoot Contest begins at 10 a.m. Contestants complete by shooting 25 free throws, making as many as possible.

Contestants compete in one of six divisions: Boys, ages 8-9, 10-11 and 12-13; Girls, ages 8-9. 10-11 and 12-13

First place in each of the three divisions will receive a trophy and basketball, and second and third place winners will receive small basketballs. Winners also have a chance to advance to district and state events.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (also often known as the Elks Lodge or simply The Elks) is an American fraternal order founded in 1868 originally as a social club in New York City. There are approximately 2,200 local Elks Lodges throughout the United States. The Elks nationwide are known as a charitable and community-focused organization. The Elks started Hoop Shoot events for youth in 1946.