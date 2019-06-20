Carson City Juniors All-Star team loses opening game at district tourney

Starting pitcher Shasta Lansden deserved a better fate for the Carson Juniors All-Star team in an 18-5 loss to Reno American in the District I Little League Tournament on Wednesday at Governors Field.

Carson will play in an elimination game at 5 p.m. Monday.

Ten of Reno American’s 11 runs in the first two innings were unearned as Reno took an 11-3 lead. Lansden, a 13-year-old, pitching in the 13-14-year-old tournament, struck out six through 2 2/3 innings. Nate McKee did an outstanding job in relief as he pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

Reno scored three unearned runs in the first to take a 3-0 lead. Carson answered with three runs in the bottom of the first to tie the score 3-3. Landon Martin led off with a walk for Carson and Logan Mulkey followed with a single. After a balk, Martin scored on a wild pitch before Aaron Ramirez went on to walk.

After Ramirez stole second, Lansden helped her own cause with an RBI groundout to pull Carson to within 3-2. Ramirez scored on an error to tie the score 3-3.

In the fifth, Eid Abdelhady singled. Pinch runner Braeden Hudder and Martin pulled off a double steal with Hudder scoring to bring Carson to within 14-4. Martin later was caught in a rundown between third and home but was able to score to bring Carson to within 14-5.