Carson City Juniors fall to Reno American at all-star tournament

It looked like the Reno American all-stars were going to cruise to another win against the Carson Juniors in the District I Little League Tournament on Monday at Governors Field.

But Carson made things a little interesting before Reno eventually came away with the victory to win the District I title. Carson fell behind 8-0 before Reno prevailed in an 11-5 win. The game was much more competitive than the two teams’ first meeting, an 18-5 Reno win.

Down 8-0, Carson scored five runs in the third inning. Landon Martin walked to force in a run, pinch runner Isaac Williams scored on a passed ball and Ethan Reynolds stroked a two-run single to bring Carson to within 8-4. Carson then scored on an error to pull to within 8-5.

Reno scored five runs in the first to take a 5-0 lead. Carson could have gotten out of the inning allowing just one run if not for a couple of mental errors.

With runners at second and third and one out, catcher Reynolds made a nice running catch of a popup. But Carson failed to cover home and the Reno runner at third tagged up and scored to make it 2-0.

Then on a bunt instead of going to first for the third out, Carson made a throw home on the play, allowing another run to score to make it 3-0 and Reno went on to score two more runs in the inning.

Reno went on to take an 8-0 lead in the second before Logan Mulkey limited the damage with a diving catch of a line drive in right field to rob Reno of a hit.

Shasta Lansden, who struck out six in the two teams’ first meeting, provided Carson with a solid effort in relief. She allowed two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings. Mulkey and Lansden also had a hit for Carson.

Other action

Carson’s 12s were eliminated from the championship bracket in a 10-0 loss to Centennial.