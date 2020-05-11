Carson City Off-Road canceled for 2020
One of Carson City’s biggest events is canceled rather than postponed this year.
“To continue to assist in keeping our community healthy and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, Epic Rides, the consolidated municipality of Carson City and Visit Carson City have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Carson City Off-Road, originally scheduled for June 26-28,” a release from Carson City tourism bureau said.
“Although the State of Nevada is transitioning to Phase 1 of its Nevada United Road Map to Recovery, social gatherings may not be considered until Nevada is in Phases 3 and 4. The timeframe to progress from Phase 1 to Phases 3 and 4 is unknown at this time.”
The bike race was in its fifth year of a contract between the city and its organizers. The fifth event could be pushed out to 2021 or a new contract negotiated that would extend the event.
Participants registered for the 2020 Carson City Off-Road are can contact Epic Rides at info@epicrides.com for information about the event cancellation. For Visit Carson City questions, contact James Salanoa at jsalanoa@visitcarsoncity.com.