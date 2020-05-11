Carson City Off-Road canceled for 2020

Spencer Powlison crosses the finish line to win the Capital 50 Backcountry Ride in 2018.

Adam Trumble/Appeal file

One of Carson City’s biggest events is canceled rather than postponed this year.

“To continue to assist in keeping our community healthy and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, Epic Rides, the consolidated municipality of Carson City and Visit Carson City have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Carson City Off-Road, originally scheduled for June 26-28,” a release from Carson City tourism bureau said.

“Although the State of Nevada is transitioning to Phase 1 of its Nevada United Road Map to Recovery, social gatherings may not be considered until Nevada is in Phases 3 and 4. The timeframe to progress from Phase 1 to Phases 3 and 4 is unknown at this time.”

The bike race was in its fifth year of a contract between the city and its organizers. The fifth event could be pushed out to 2021 or a new contract negotiated that would extend the event.

Participants registered for the 2020 Carson City Off-Road are can contact Epic Rides at info@epicrides.com for information about the event cancellation. For Visit Carson City questions, contact James Salanoa at jsalanoa@visitcarsoncity.com.