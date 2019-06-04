Carson City’s Diego Elizondo to fight on world title undercard

Northern Nevadans J.J. Mariano and Diego Elizondo will fight on the June 8 world-championship boxing card at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

The event is presented by Top Rank Inc., Let’s Get It On Promotions, and the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. The evening’s feature attraction matches world champion Oscar Valdez (25-0, 20 KOs) against Jason Sanchez (14-0, 7 KOs) for the WBO featherweight world title.

In a battle of undefeated prospects, Carson City lightweight Elizondo (2-0-1) will be fighting Sacramento’s Sergio Vega (2-0) in a four-round match. After a layoff, Elizondo is eager to get back into the ring.

“I have bigger plans in boxing.” says Elizondo. “A win over Vega will be a step in the right direction.”

Making his highly anticipated pro debut, Reno’s own J.J. Mariano will be fighting William Flenoy of Fresno in a four-round junior welterweight bout. Mariano, who has been exciting local boxing fans by fighting for University of Nevada Reno’s boxing program, is ready to throw his hat into the prize ring.

“I’ve been looking forward to fighting professionally for about a year now,” says Mariano. “Being able to have your first pro fight in your hometown is something special.”

Mariano, who’s a Reed High School graduate, has also recently participated in various Golden Glove tournaments.

Valdez-Sanchez and the 10-round co-feature will be televised live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 7 p.m. Undercard bouts will stream live on ESPN+, beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Fight card and event details are subject to change.

Tickets for this world championship event priced at $103, $68 and $43 are on sale now and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa gift shop.