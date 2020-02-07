Carson has 12 alive after day one of 4A Northern Regional wrestling
Day two begins at 10 a.m. Saturday as each Senator looks to punch their ticket to state
RENO – Carson High wrestling has seven wrestlers in the Class 4A Northern Regional semifinals after day one of the regional tournament at Bishop Manogue High School.
Five other Senator wrestlers are also still alive on the consolation side of their respective brackets.
The top three finishers from each weight class advance to the state tournament next weekend in Las Vegas.
Carson head coach Nick Redwine thinks the Senators are sitting right where they should be after the first day of tournament action.
“I think we wrestled well; not out of our minds. We didn’t do anything to be in the running for the (team) title,” said Redwine. “We have a good chance to take a good number of kids to state and that’s kind of the goal.”
One match that caught the head coach’s attention was his 138-pounders first test against Alejandro Casarez of Reed.
“Max Harris wrestled Casarez from Reed, who is a defending state champ, and Max almost beat him,” said Redwine. “He wrestled really well. I don’t think that kid had seen someone like Max before.”
Below are all the Senators still alive in the regional tournament at their respective weight classes.
A full recap of Carson’s showing at the regional tournament will be posted online Saturday afternoon, following the completion of the regional tournament.
For live coverage of Saturday’s final rounds, follow @CarterEckl on Twitter.
Carson semifinalists
113
Ariel Vega – 1-0 with 9-6 dec. win
• Vega will face Douglas’ Conner Morris in semifinals Saturday morning
120
Luis Mayoral – 0-0 advancing via a bye and forfeit
• Mayoral will face McQueen’s Preston Harn in the semifinals
152
Gabriel Madera – 2-0 with two pins
• Madera will face Spanish Springs’ Anthony Sissom in the semifinals
160
Alex Wells – 2-0 with two pins
• Wells will face Reed’s Carson Miller in the semifinals
170
Thomas Legott – 1-0 with win by pin
• Legott will face Spanish Springs’ Jackson Hunter in semifinals
182
Zacharie Gafford – 1-0 with win by pin
• Gafford will face Reno’s Adam Clawson in semifinals
195
David Remer – 0-0 advanced via bye
• Remer will face Hug’s Bernardo Marquez in semifinals
Senators still alive in consolation
126
Devon Sanchez – 1-1 with win by pin
• Sanchez will face McQueen’s Gianni Barajas in consolation quarterfinals
132
Jon Hurt – 1-1 with win by pin
• Hurt will face Reno’s Mason Miller in consolation quarterfinals
138
Max Harris – 1-1 with win by tech fall
• Harris will face Matthew Miller of McQueen in the consolation quarterfinals
152
Izayah Pando – 0-1
• Pando will face Damonte Ranch’s Kelson Long in consolation quarterfinals
182
Anthony Alvarado – 0-1
• Alvarado will face Douglas’ Mariano Herrera in consolation quarterfinals