Carson has 12 alive after day one of 4A Northern Regional wrestling

RENO – Carson High wrestling has seven wrestlers in the Class 4A Northern Regional semifinals after day one of the regional tournament at Bishop Manogue High School.

Five other Senator wrestlers are also still alive on the consolation side of their respective brackets.

The top three finishers from each weight class advance to the state tournament next weekend in Las Vegas.

Carson head coach Nick Redwine thinks the Senators are sitting right where they should be after the first day of tournament action.

“I think we wrestled well; not out of our minds. We didn’t do anything to be in the running for the (team) title,” said Redwine. “We have a good chance to take a good number of kids to state and that’s kind of the goal.”

One match that caught the head coach’s attention was his 138-pounders first test against Alejandro Casarez of Reed.

“Max Harris wrestled Casarez from Reed, who is a defending state champ, and Max almost beat him,” said Redwine. “He wrestled really well. I don’t think that kid had seen someone like Max before.”

Below are all the Senators still alive in the regional tournament at their respective weight classes.

A full recap of Carson’s showing at the regional tournament will be posted online Saturday afternoon, following the completion of the regional tournament.

For live coverage of Saturday’s final rounds, follow @CarterEckl on Twitter.

Carson semifinalists

113

Ariel Vega – 1-0 with 9-6 dec. win

• Vega will face Douglas’ Conner Morris in semifinals Saturday morning

120

Luis Mayoral – 0-0 advancing via a bye and forfeit

• Mayoral will face McQueen’s Preston Harn in the semifinals

152

Gabriel Madera – 2-0 with two pins

• Madera will face Spanish Springs’ Anthony Sissom in the semifinals

160

Alex Wells – 2-0 with two pins

• Wells will face Reed’s Carson Miller in the semifinals

170

Thomas Legott – 1-0 with win by pin

• Legott will face Spanish Springs’ Jackson Hunter in semifinals

182

Zacharie Gafford – 1-0 with win by pin

• Gafford will face Reno’s Adam Clawson in semifinals

195

David Remer – 0-0 advanced via bye

• Remer will face Hug’s Bernardo Marquez in semifinals

Senators still alive in consolation

126

Devon Sanchez – 1-1 with win by pin

• Sanchez will face McQueen’s Gianni Barajas in consolation quarterfinals

132

Jon Hurt – 1-1 with win by pin

• Hurt will face Reno’s Mason Miller in consolation quarterfinals

138

Max Harris – 1-1 with win by tech fall

• Harris will face Matthew Miller of McQueen in the consolation quarterfinals

152

Izayah Pando – 0-1

• Pando will face Damonte Ranch’s Kelson Long in consolation quarterfinals

182

Anthony Alvarado – 0-1

• Alvarado will face Douglas’ Mariano Herrera in consolation quarterfinals