Carson High basketball places 3 on Sierra League first teams

Carson High girls and boys basketball filled up the all-Sierra League teams announced Wednesday with three first teamers and a host of other names recognized for their seasons.

On the boys side, Joey Summers was the Senators’ only first-teamer after averaging 17.8 points per game along with 3.5 steals per game and two assists per contest.

The junior guard led the Sierra League in scoring average, according to MaxPreps, and shot 40 percent from the field over the course of the season.

For the Carson girls, seniors Lily Bouza and Bella Kordonowy were both named to the Sierra League first team for their season-long performances.

Bouza led Carson in scoring, averaging 10.4 points per game, but also stuffed the stat sheet in other areas, posting nearly five steals, three assists and three rebounds per contest.

Kordonowy made her mark in the post, putting together 8.3 points per contest and 6.2 rebounds per game during her final season in the royal blue and white.

Kordonowy also stole an average of three passes per game.

On top of the three athletes earning recognition, Carson girls head coach Doug Whisler was named the Sierra League coach of the year after helping lead Carson to one of its most impressive seasons on the hardwood in the last 15 years.

Summers, Bouza and Kordonowy were all selected to the all-Northern Region team as well and Whisler was named co-coach of the year for the Northern Region alongside Spanish Springs’ Art Cardenas.

Second team and honorable mention selections

Parsa Hadjighasemi and Nathan Smothers were both recognized with second team all-Sierra League selections.

The duo averaged 13.5 and 11 points per game, respectively, both ranking in the top-11 in the Sierra League.

Smothers led the Senators in rebounds with 113 as the senior captain while Hadjighasemi, a sophomore, hit a team-high 66 3-pointers on 39 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

For the Senator girls, Abby Golik and Camryn Quilling both picked up second-team consideration.

The two Carson starters averaged 9.4 and 6.7 points per game, respectively, and combined to swipe nearly six steals per game.

Quilling ended the year with the second most steals and second most rebounds on the squad.

Rounding out the starting lineup was Naycy Alvarez, who was selected as an honorable mention for the all-Sierra League team.

All five Carson starters earned postseason recognition after Alvarez posted an average of 5.9 points per contest.

The junior also recorded three rebounds, two assists and two steals per game in an average showing.