Carson High boys 7th at state swimming

The 200 yard medley relay team of Juan Brena Gutierrez, Carlos Torres, Nicholas Meisheimer and Alexander Gutierrez were 6th in 1:42.54 at the NIAA State Championships last weekend.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Tribune

The Carson High boys swimming team finished seventh at the NIAA State Championships held at the Carson Aquatic Center.

Douglas High finished fourth. Pal Verde won the event with 91 points.

For Carson High:

The 200 yard medley relay team of Juan Brena Gutierrez, Carlos Torres, Nicholas Meisheimer and Alexander Gutierrez were 6th in 1:42.54.

The 200 free relay team of Matteas Klatt, Torres, Benjamin Kahue and Gutierrez were 8th in 1:32.97.

The 400 yard freestyle relay team of Meisheimer, Klatt, Gutierrez and Brena Gutierrez were 4th in 3:19.87.

Klatt was 7th in 200 yard freestyle (1:49.35)

Meisheimer was 4th in the 50 free (22.37)

Meisheimer was 8th in the 100 butterfly (54.19).

Klatt was 6th in the 100 free (49.21)

For Douglas:

The 200 medley relay team was third in 1:40.74. Members of the team are Joey Smithen, Justin LoPresto, Jack Stevenson and Connor Taylor.

The 200 free relay team of Smithen, Kade Forbes, Taylor and LoPresto was 3rd in 1:30.67.

The 400 yard freestyle relay team of Stevenson, Forbes, LoPresto and Daniel Taylor were 7th in 3:28.28.

Taylor was 8th in the 200 yard freestyle (1:54.72).

Alexander Laningham was 6th in one meter diving.

LoPresto was 4th in the 100 butterfly (53.38).

Smithen was 6th in 100 backstroke (53.87).

On the girls side, Douglas finished 18th (6 points). Palo Verde won the championship with 109 points. The relay team of Sofia DeLange, Sarah Hyatt, Cailey Tollman and Baylee Silveira was 8th in 1:44.72. Baylee Silveira was 5th in the 100 backstroke (58.19) for Douglas.