 Carson High, Douglas High baseball players named to all-region first team | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson High, Douglas High baseball players named to all-region first team

Sports | June 6, 2019

Nevada Appeal staff report
Casey Martensen was named to the all-region first team.
Jeff Mulvihill, Jr./instaimage.com | Jeff Mulvihill, Jr.

2019 Northern 4A All-Region Selections

Player of the Year:

Rylan Charles Jr. Bishop Manogue High School

Offensive Player of the Year:

Everett Williams Jr Damonte Ranch High School

Pitcher of the Year:

Caedon Kottinger: Jr. Reno High School

Defensive Player of the Year

Gunner Gouldsmith Jr. Reno High School

Jack Masterson Sr. Bishop Manogue High School

Coach of the Year

Don Amaral Douglas High School

1st Team All-Region Selections

Player Position Yr. School

Brian Baker Pitcher Sr. Galena High School

John Barry Pitcher Sr. Reno High School

Trevor French Pitcher Sr. Spanish Springs High School

Tyler Hopper Pitcher Sr. Damonte Ranch High School

Jack Weise Pitcher Sr. Bishop Manogue High School

Ryan Brennan OF Sr. Spanish Springs High School

Aiden Elliott OF Sr. Galena High School

Zach Foster OF Jr. McQueen High School

Sean Pauly OF Jr. Galena High School

Donovan Ratfield OF Jr. Wooster High School

Paul Vossen OF Sr. Bishop Manogue High School

Ryan Hess 1B Sr. Reno High School

Casey Martensen 1B Soph. Carson High School

Cade Grogan 2B Sr. Reno High School

Nate Miller 3B Sr. Spanish Springs High School

Josh Rolling SS Sr. Bishop Manogue High School

Calvin Bailey C Sr. Bishop Manogue High School

Cole Demosthenes Relief Pitcher Sr. Galena High School

Skyler Hales Relief Pitcher Jr. Reno High School

Hunter Dudley DH Sr. Spanish Springs High School

Carson Smith DH Soph. Damonte Ranch High School

Andrew Rangel UTL Sr. Douglas High School

2nd Team All-Region Selections

Player Position Yr. School

Connor Culp Pitcher Sr. Spanish Springs High School

Ty Demosthenes Pitcher Jr. Galena High School

Elijah Hinojosa Pitcher Sr. Douglas High School

Robert Snelling Pitcher Fr. McQueen High School

August Souza Pitcher Sr. Reno High School

Jace Avina OF Soph. Spanish Springs High School

Preston Brook OF Sr. Reed High School

John Kane OF Sr. Reno High School

Tyler Newcomb OF Sr. Damonte Ranch High School

Drew Scolari OF Soph. Bishop Manogue High School

Ben Olsen 1B Jr. Damonte Ranch High School

Lucas Bain 2B Jr. Galena High School

P.J. Gilbert 2B Soph. McQueen High School

Ayden Murphy 3B Sr. Douglas High School

Isaac Tecson 3B Sr. Reed High School

Scott Cameron SS Sr. Reed High School

Kayle Good SS Sr. Carson City High School

Nick Myers C Sr. Galena High School

Lane Oliphant C Jr. Reno High School

Colby Durski Relief Pitcher Jr. Spanish Springs High School

Seth McGrath Relief Pitcher So. Bishop Manogue High School

Garritt Benavidez UTL Jr. Carson City High School

Chris Thacker UTL So. Douglas High School

Honorable Mention All-Region Selections

Player Position Yr. School

Jacob Bercovich Pitcher Jr. Damonte Ranch High School

Casey Burfield Pitcher Jr. Reed High School

Aiden Vestbie Pitcher Jr. McQueen High School

Zac Davies Pitcher Jr. Spanish Springs High School

Michael Doerr OF Sr. Spanish Springs High School

Coleman Schmidt OF Jr. Reno High School

Kyle Fermoile OF Jr. Reno High School

Dylan Husted 1B Sr. Reed High School

Steyr Brinkley 1B Jr. McQueen High School

Garret Damico 3B Sr. Reno High School

Zach Rigdon SS Sr. Damonte Ranch High School

Reece Scolari SS Sr. Galena High School

Danny Obrien SS Soph. Wooster High School

Kenny Allan C Sr. McQueen High School

Nate Guidara C Sr. Damonte Ranch High School

Anthony Lynch C Sr. Bishop Manogue High School

Greg Oltman C Sr. Reed High School

Elijah Lyon C Jr. Douglas High School

Max Fontain Relief Pitcher Jr. Carson City High School

Justin Nussbaumer Relief Pitcher Soph. Carson City High School

Quin Tremaine Relief Pitcher Sr. Reed High School

Carson High sophomore Casey Martensen had a breakout season for the Senator baseball team while Douglas High’s Andrew Rangel’s versatility helped lead the Tigers. The two were named to the all-Northern 4A Region first team.

Martensen was named to the first team as a first baseman after a season in which he hit .430 (32-for-96) with 25 RBI. Rangel also had an outstanding season offensively and as a pitcher and for that he was named to the first team as a utility player. Rangel hit .458 and also finished with a 3-1 record and a 3.16 earned run average on the mound.

Named to the all-region second team were Carson’s Kahle Good and Garritt Benevidez and the Tigers Eli Hinojosa, Ayden Murphy and Chris Thacker.

Good was named to the second team as a shortstop after hitting well over .300 during league play. Benevidez was also a valuable player for CHS as a hitter and pitcher and was named to the second team as a utility player.

Murphy was a second team choice at third base after hitting .348 for the Tigers. Thacker was named to the second team as a pitcher after an outstanding season in which he posted a 2-0 record with a 0.90 E.R.A. with 37 strikeouts in 31 innings.

Hinojosa also made the second team as a pitcher with 55 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings.

Named as all-region honorable mention choices were Carson’s Max Fontaine and Justin Nussbaumer and the Tigers’ Eli Lyons.

Preps
See more