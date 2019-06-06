Carson High, Douglas High baseball players named to all-region first team

Casey Martensen was named to the all-region first team.

2019 Northern 4A All-Region Selections Player of the Year: Rylan Charles Jr. Bishop Manogue High School Offensive Player of the Year: Everett Williams Jr Damonte Ranch High School Pitcher of the Year: Caedon Kottinger: Jr. Reno High School Defensive Player of the Year Gunner Gouldsmith Jr. Reno High School Jack Masterson Sr. Bishop Manogue High School Coach of the Year Don Amaral Douglas High School 1st Team All-Region Selections Player Position Yr. School Brian Baker Pitcher Sr. Galena High School John Barry Pitcher Sr. Reno High School Trevor French Pitcher Sr. Spanish Springs High School Tyler Hopper Pitcher Sr. Damonte Ranch High School Jack Weise Pitcher Sr. Bishop Manogue High School Ryan Brennan OF Sr. Spanish Springs High School Aiden Elliott OF Sr. Galena High School Zach Foster OF Jr. McQueen High School Sean Pauly OF Jr. Galena High School Donovan Ratfield OF Jr. Wooster High School Paul Vossen OF Sr. Bishop Manogue High School Ryan Hess 1B Sr. Reno High School Casey Martensen 1B Soph. Carson High School Cade Grogan 2B Sr. Reno High School Nate Miller 3B Sr. Spanish Springs High School Josh Rolling SS Sr. Bishop Manogue High School Calvin Bailey C Sr. Bishop Manogue High School Cole Demosthenes Relief Pitcher Sr. Galena High School Skyler Hales Relief Pitcher Jr. Reno High School Hunter Dudley DH Sr. Spanish Springs High School Carson Smith DH Soph. Damonte Ranch High School Andrew Rangel UTL Sr. Douglas High School 2nd Team All-Region Selections Player Position Yr. School Connor Culp Pitcher Sr. Spanish Springs High School Ty Demosthenes Pitcher Jr. Galena High School Elijah Hinojosa Pitcher Sr. Douglas High School Robert Snelling Pitcher Fr. McQueen High School August Souza Pitcher Sr. Reno High School Jace Avina OF Soph. Spanish Springs High School Preston Brook OF Sr. Reed High School John Kane OF Sr. Reno High School Tyler Newcomb OF Sr. Damonte Ranch High School Drew Scolari OF Soph. Bishop Manogue High School Ben Olsen 1B Jr. Damonte Ranch High School Lucas Bain 2B Jr. Galena High School P.J. Gilbert 2B Soph. McQueen High School Ayden Murphy 3B Sr. Douglas High School Isaac Tecson 3B Sr. Reed High School Scott Cameron SS Sr. Reed High School Kayle Good SS Sr. Carson City High School Nick Myers C Sr. Galena High School Lane Oliphant C Jr. Reno High School Colby Durski Relief Pitcher Jr. Spanish Springs High School Seth McGrath Relief Pitcher So. Bishop Manogue High School Garritt Benavidez UTL Jr. Carson City High School Chris Thacker UTL So. Douglas High School Honorable Mention All-Region Selections Player Position Yr. School Jacob Bercovich Pitcher Jr. Damonte Ranch High School Casey Burfield Pitcher Jr. Reed High School Aiden Vestbie Pitcher Jr. McQueen High School Zac Davies Pitcher Jr. Spanish Springs High School Michael Doerr OF Sr. Spanish Springs High School Coleman Schmidt OF Jr. Reno High School Kyle Fermoile OF Jr. Reno High School Dylan Husted 1B Sr. Reed High School Steyr Brinkley 1B Jr. McQueen High School Garret Damico 3B Sr. Reno High School Zach Rigdon SS Sr. Damonte Ranch High School Reece Scolari SS Sr. Galena High School Danny Obrien SS Soph. Wooster High School Kenny Allan C Sr. McQueen High School Nate Guidara C Sr. Damonte Ranch High School Anthony Lynch C Sr. Bishop Manogue High School Greg Oltman C Sr. Reed High School Elijah Lyon C Jr. Douglas High School Max Fontain Relief Pitcher Jr. Carson City High School Justin Nussbaumer Relief Pitcher Soph. Carson City High School Quin Tremaine Relief Pitcher Sr. Reed High School

Carson High sophomore Casey Martensen had a breakout season for the Senator baseball team while Douglas High’s Andrew Rangel’s versatility helped lead the Tigers. The two were named to the all-Northern 4A Region first team.

Martensen was named to the first team as a first baseman after a season in which he hit .430 (32-for-96) with 25 RBI. Rangel also had an outstanding season offensively and as a pitcher and for that he was named to the first team as a utility player. Rangel hit .458 and also finished with a 3-1 record and a 3.16 earned run average on the mound.

Named to the all-region second team were Carson’s Kahle Good and Garritt Benevidez and the Tigers Eli Hinojosa, Ayden Murphy and Chris Thacker.

Good was named to the second team as a shortstop after hitting well over .300 during league play. Benevidez was also a valuable player for CHS as a hitter and pitcher and was named to the second team as a utility player.

Murphy was a second team choice at third base after hitting .348 for the Tigers. Thacker was named to the second team as a pitcher after an outstanding season in which he posted a 2-0 record with a 0.90 E.R.A. with 37 strikeouts in 31 innings.

Hinojosa also made the second team as a pitcher with 55 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings.

Named as all-region honorable mention choices were Carson’s Max Fontaine and Justin Nussbaumer and the Tigers’ Eli Lyons.