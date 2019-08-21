Carson High football opens season Friday

In a rematch of the opening game of the 2018 season, Carson and Lower Lake, Calif., will open the season Friday night.

The Senators, who won last year’s game 34-27 at Carson, will travel to the nearly 4 hours and 30 minutes for the rematch at 7 p.m.

Lower Lake finished 2-8 last year and 0-7 in conference. Carson finished last year also at 2-8 and 1-4 in league.

The game will give head coach Blair Roman a good look at his team before the Senators host McQueen on Sept. 5 at 7 p.m.

The 2019 Senators’ schedule:

Friday: at Lower Lake

Sept. 5: McQueen

Sept. 13: Foothill (7:30 p.m. start)

Sept. 20: Hug

Sept. 27: at Reno

Oct. 4: at Galena*

Oct. 11: Bishop Manogue*

Oct. 18: at Damonte Ranch*

Oct. 24: Wooster*

Nov. 1: at Douglas *

* Sierra League game

All games start at 7 unless noted.

A preview of the 2019 Senators will run prior to the Sept. 5 game.