Carson High football puts nine on all-Sierra League team

Carson High football had two athletes earn Northern 4A all-region honors Monday and nine players pick up all-Sierra League honors.

Senator kicker Jackson Kalicki took home the highest honors, picking up a first team selection on the all-region and all-league teams.

The senior capped an impressive final season in blue and white, hitting 24 of 26 extra points and eight of nine field goals – with a long of 44 yards.

Kalicki was tied for first in total points scored for the Senators this year with 48.

Defensive tackle Connor Davis also secured all-region and all-league honors for the Senators.

Davis was named a second team all-region defensive tackle while picking up first team consideration in the Sierra League.

The senior finished his high school football career with 48 tackles in his last season to go along with three sacks and two blocked field goals.

All-league honorees

Seven other members of the Senators’ squad secured all-league honors.

Picking up second team all-league consideration were Bradley Maffei at running back, Jonny Laplante at punter and defensive back and Ivan Villegas at linebacker.

Despite missing two games this season due to injury, Maffei still led the Senators in the rushing department with 733 yards and six touchdowns. He was also the team’s leading receiver with 358 yards and two touchdown catches.

He was also 2-for-3 on passing attempts, including a 58-yard touchdown pass to Laplante in the season finale against Douglas.

Laplante averaged 32.9 yards per punt for Carson this past season while posting 47 tackles, an interception, a pass deflection and a forced fumble from his linebacker spot.

The Senator “Swiss Army knife” was also named as an honorable mention in the athlete category for his other roles all over the field.

Laplante had 263 rushing yards, 202 receiving yards and 445 yards passing over his final year with the Senators and combined for four touchdowns.

Villegas was the final Carson player to earn second team recognition after leading the team in tackles from his linebacker position with 72.

Another Senator senior, Villegas also posted an interception this season.

Honorable mentions

Gilbert Polanco-Vasquez earned a Sierra League honorable mention selection at running back after rushing for 487 yards this past season along with a team-high seven touchdowns.

Clearing the way for Polanco-Vasquez was offensive tackle Mason van Sickle, who also picked up honorable mention consideration.

Luke Konrad was named an honorable mention at both tight end and defensive end for Carson.

Konrad put together 101 receiving yards and a touchdown on offense, but his impact was felt even more through his blocking and on the defensive end where he had 40 tackles and a forced fumble.

Rounding out Carson’s honorees on the all-Sierra League teams was Manny Vasquez, who was awarded for his efforts at linebacker.

Vasquez had 33 tackles this season, three for loss, to go along with a sack, a forced fumble and a pass deflection.