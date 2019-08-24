Carson High football teams pickup season-opening wins

Behind five touchdowns by Bradley Maffei, the Carson High football team rolled over Lower Lake High School on Friday.

The Senators won the season opener, 57-28.

Carson has a week off before hosting McQueen on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m.

Carson JV 33, Lower Lake Lake 0

The Carson High JV football team shutout Lower Lake High School, 33-0, on Friday.

“Our defense played phenomenally, allowing only three first downs all game,”said head coach Morgan Ovard.

Offensively, linemen Zach Gafford, Kade Encinas, Johan Lopez, Sean Finn, Kyle Lundy, and Diego Aldana had a great push upfront for quarterback Vinny Ferretti and running backs Eric Hickson, Jacob Campbell and Giovanni Arce.

As a team, the Senators rushed for 183 yards. Ferretti, Hickson and Arce each had one rushing TD.

Ferretti threw for 94 yards with two passing TDs to Arce and reciever Javier Arrellano.