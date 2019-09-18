Carson High football will lean on ground game Friday against Hug

Carson High football will return to its home turf Friday night as the Senators look to get back to .500 on the year.

Senators’ head coach Blair Roman isn’t focusing on the Hawks’ 0-4 record thus far as he stated Carson has to play its own brand of football.

“If we start worrying about other teams we’re going to be in trouble right now,” said Roman. “I’m really focusing with the kids on what we’re doing and getting a good performance out of them on Friday.”

The Hawks come in with 28 total points in four games from its offensive attack, but Roman thinks Hug has gotten better every game despite what the scoreboard reads.

Hug’s contest last week against Galena went 39-0 in favor of the Grizzlies as Hug managed 108 yards of total offense.

Carson’s defense will look to replicate what Hug’s first four opponents have done, which is force turnovers.

The Hawks have coughed up a minimum of one interception and one fumble in each of their first four contests.

After posting 31 points last week and 57 in the season opener, Carson will be looking toward establishing some offensive firepower early on against a Hug defense that has allowed 41 points per game so far this season.

Even with the loss of Jeremy Heaton, Roman and the Senators didn’t see any dip in play from its two leading tacklers as Luke Conrad and Connor Lampert posted tackle marks of nine and eight, respectively, last week against Foothill (California).

“They’re playing really solid right now and we really need them to continue that,” said Roman. “They’ve been real bright spots.”

One big matchup to watch will be Carson’s running game against Hug’s defense

The Senators have heavily relied on their ground attack this season and the Hawks defense has continued to find ways to slow down opponents on the ground.

In week one, Hug gave up 366 yards on the ground; last week the Hawks allowed just 88 yards rushing to the Grizzlies.

“On film they’ve improved each week,” Roman said. “You can see some things where there as been some improvement in pretty much every facet of what they’re doing.”

Roman also said Carson has to be aware of Hug’s two edge rushers in Viliami Pulete (No. 42) and Tevin Grant (No. 80), who lead the team in tackles with 29 and 26, respectively.

Pulete has forced two fumbles for the Hawks and has a blocked field goal.

“Defensively, I think they’re pretty squared away,” said Roman.

Ultimately, Roman wants his defense to execute better in coverage and keep the Hawks contained to prevent Hug from taking big chunks of yards.