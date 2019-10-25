Carson High girls cross country 3rd at league meet, boys 4th

RENO — The Carson High girls cross country brought home third place at the Sierra League meet Friday afternoon in Reno at Rancho San Rafael Park.

The Senators finished with 60 team points, putting them behind Damonte Ranch (1st, 42) and Galena (2nd, 48).

Hannah Kaiser led the efforts of the Senators, crossing the finish line in third in 21:38.

Claire Cartier also had a top 10 finish for Carson, taking seventh in 23:26 as a sophomore.

Hailey Ponczoch was 11th for the Senators while Samantha Schofield and Ava Brehm were 19th and 20th.

Sydney Romero was right behind her fellow Carson runners as she finished in 22nd, just two seconds faster than teammate Julia Kaiser, who was 23rd.

“We have a lot of freshman girls that ran together as a pretty good group today,” said Carson cross country coach Pete Sinnott.

Gianna Johnson and Kora Ashton were 33rd and 37th, respectively, for the Senators.

On the boys side, Zachary Sever helped lead Carson to a fourth place finish as a team.

Sever took third in 17:44 as the Senators completed the league meet with 83 points.

Galena took home the team title, totaling 47 points.

Andrew Ingram and Asher Koch were top 20 finishers for the Senators, taking 17th and 18th, respectively.

Pairs of Carson runners crossed in the 20s as Jacob Crossman was 22nd and Ethan Bauerle was 23rd.

Jakob Heller and Dominic Valdez nearly finished alongside each other in 26th and 27th, respectively.

Kyle Holloway and Gabe Crossman rounded out the Senator boys at 31st and 36th, respectively.

UP NEXT: The top seven runners from both Carson and Douglas boys and girls teams advance to the 4A Northern Region meet Saturday, Nov. 2 in the same location – Rancho San Rafael Park.