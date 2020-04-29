Carson High grad Isael Lopez signs with Chaminade University soccer

Isael Lopez (No. 4) gets around a defender while playing for Peninsula College this past year. The 2018 Carson High graduate is headed to Chaminade University to continue playing soccer.

Provided

For 2018 Carson High School grad Isael Lopez, playing collegiate soccer at Peninsula College in Port Angeles, Washington was all about winning games.

After four years at Carson High, Lopez capped his sophomore season at Peninsula College with a Northwest Athletic Conference championship after the Pirates put together an 18-1-2 record this past fall.

“That was insane,” said Lopez. “My first year we were an early exit. … It gave us a chip on our shoulder because we knew what we had to do.”

Lopez said living in a small town and being within a short walk of the school’s athletic facilities allowed him to continue to push himself.

“It was really, really structured,” said Lopez. “It was really focused on one goal and that was to win a championship. You can see all the championship banners around you, so the environment speaks for itself.”

The former Senator said he’s moved positions from right back, to winger to midfield for his last season at Peninsula in an effort to receive the ball more.

“I think my work ethic and my creativeness,” said Lopez about his biggest skillset on the pitch. “I feel like I’m a dog off the ball. I work really hard to try to get the ball back for my team.”

Lopez had two goals and two assists during Peninsula’s championship season.

Now, Lopez has turned his sights to a new program this fall, linking up with Chaminade University in Honolulu, Hawaii to continue playing soccer at the Division II level.

“I’ve never been to Hawaii myself,” said Lopez. “I’ve had five or six Hawaiian teammates and they tell me nothing but good things.”

The soon-to-be Silversword said he met some of his best friends while in Washington, but is excited for the opportunity to continue climbing the collegiate soccer ranks in a new environment.

“The coach from Chaminade sent me a message one day and pretty much the rest is history,” Lopez said.

The Silverswords went 9-6 overall last year with a 7-4 record in PacWest Conference play.

While at Chaminade, Lopez plans on studying community and public health in hopes of becoming a nurse practitioner.