Carson High grad, Livermore, takes over as golf development professional at Silver Oak

Ryan Livermore

Carter Eckl / Nevada Appeal

For Ryan Livermore, the chance to return home to Carson City and Northern Nevada presented an opportunity he couldn’t pass on.

As a 2009 Carson High grad, Livermore also stepped back into the city that his parents and grandparents became well known in.

Golf has been a staple in Livermore’s life since his youth and it just so happened that his first job in the industry set him up for the position he is in now.

Livermore, who is now PGA credentialed, was hired by Silver Oak Golf Course general manager Terrie McNutt to be the club’s new professional in charge of golf development back in March, bringing “the local boy back home.”

“My first job in the golf industry was at Silver Oak. I had just turned 16,” said Livermore. “As soon as she (McNutt) called me (about the new position), I was like yeah I definitely want to do that.”

The Livermore name has become entrenched in Carson’s recent history as Ryan’s grandfather, Pete Livermore, served as a Nevada assemblyman and has the Pete Livermore Sports Complex named in his honor.

McNutt’s son, RC, also spent time working at the A&W’s that used to be owned by the Livermore family in Carson.

Heading back up Route 95

After graduating from UNLV in 2017 and spending four-plus years working at Top Golf where he served as a lead instructor, Livermore said moving back to Carson was the perfect chance to take a new step forward in his teaching acumen.

The new Silver Oak golf pro admits that there are loads of logistical changes to move from Top Golf to a green grass facility such as Silver Oak, but he knows his current title has a lot to do with his past.

“A different type of pro hat, you may say. … You get to see a totally different side of the golf industry,” Livermore said. “It was more entertainment driven. I had to find my way around to help still grow the game of golf. I taught amateurs, beginners, juniors.”

After working with mats and a driving range, Livermore’s bag of tools opens up tremendously at Silver Oak.

At his disposal now is not only a grass driving range, but chipping and putting greens along with a par 3 course — and for those interested a foot golf course.

“In my opinion, they’re both really cool, but teaching at a green grass facilities takes that golf level to the next level,” Livermore said.

“It was an easy sell because Ryan wanted to come home. I knew he liked it here and I’ve known Ryan since he was a child,” said McNutt.

Finding a selling point for the Carson High grad may not have been difficult, but Livermore was also making the move north with his fiancée, Gisseli Kovacik.

“We would take trips up here and I would show her Carson, Lake Tahoe, Reno Gardnerville, Minden and Virginia City, which she loves,” said Livermore. “Besides coronavirus and the difficulties we’ve experienced with that, the difficulties of coming back have been zero.”

New responsibilities

With access to green grass and a host of new practice approaches, Livermore has also got the ball rolling on youth clinics, which officially began Monday.

In his first four months, Livermore has had to work his way into learning some new things about the course he knew when he was 16.

“You could go to so many extremes for how different it is,” said Livermore through a smile. “Being able to be more involved now is more refreshing. To be able to be at a golf facility, work in something I have such a passion for and be able to make an influence on my peers and our guests is great.”

McNutt and Livermore expressed their interest in trying to expand the youth involvement at Silver Oak.

Though the clubhouse and parts of the property may look different from when he first worked at Silver Oak as a teenager, everything about his new position feels like home.

For information about lessons, clinics or other offerings at Silver Oak Golf Course you can contact Livermore via email, rlivermore@silveroakgolf.com or you can visit http://www.silveroakgolf.com

Editor’s note: This story was corrected to change Livermore’s title to professional in charge of golf development, instead of the head golf pro. Robert Mason is the head golf professional at Silver Oak.