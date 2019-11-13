Carson High soccer players named to all-league teams

Numerous members of the Carson girls and boys soccer teams were selected to the all-Sierra League team over the weekend.

On the girls side, Carson defender Annika Wick was honored with a first-team selection to the all-league team as a defender.

The Senators had three players make second team honors as Natalyn Wakeling was selected as a second team forward, Micah Merriner was chosen for the second team in the midfield and Madison Rabideau was picked for her contributions as a defender.

Kaylee Garcia was the final member of the Senators to earn an all-league selection, picking up an honorable mention nod for her play in the midfield.

On the boys side, the Senators had eight players earn all-Sierra League honors, including the defensive player of the year.

Kaden Walt brought the defensive player of the year award back to Carson after an impressive year from his center back position.

Lightning fast midfielder Omar Mora was chosen as a first team representative for the Senators in the Sierra League.

Carson had three of its four phases make all-Sierra League second team honors as Adrian Lopez Meraz was selected as a forward. Alongside Meraz were midfielder Saeed Mobaligh and defender Jose Antonio Torres, who also represented the Senators with second team recognition.

Carson forward Kristian Chicas was honored as third team representative at forward for the Senators while Yahir Mata picked up a third team nod as a defender and Leonardo Barajas Mejorado earned a third team selection at goalkeeper.