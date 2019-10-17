Carson High volleyball falls to Bishop Manogue in straight sets

The Senators were more competitive with the Miners in their second meeting of the season Thursday at Carson High, but Bishop Manogue left with a straight set win 25-18, 25-17, 25-18.

Bishop Manogue jumped out early on the Senators in the first set, grabbing a 16-9 lead.

Carson, however, responded by winning six of the next seven points behind an ace from Abby Lemburg to cut the gap to 17-15.

The Miners power at the net took over in the final few points behind two kills from Sarah Cantwell, who closed the opening set with her second kil.

Set two was similar for Carson, but the Senators couldn’t close the gap nearly as close as in the first set.

Carson’s energy perked up in the third set after a dig from Lemburg fell on the other side of the net unreturned, moving the Senators in front 6-5.

Camille Kordonowy got underneath an attack attempt from the Miners and her dig fell to the other side of the floor as Carson led 12-9.

As Bishop Manogue got a kill and two aces, Carson outside hitter Emily Bell pounded two kills to keep the Senators within reach.

“I thought we hit powerful tonight. I thought we hit strong,” said Carson head coach Robert Maw. “

Ultimately, a few more Miner kills a service run by Manogue’s Mary White closed out the match.

“Each girl had their own things they know they need to work on,” said Maw. “I think everyone actually accomplished the task.”

The Senators worked through a 6-2 rotation, something Maw has slowly been instituting since Carson’s tournament in California, which involves playing both setters on the floor at the same time.

“I think it worked out well for us,” said Maw of the change.

The Senator were without sophomore 5-10 outside hitter Grace Turner, who missed the game with an injury. Maw expects Turner to be back in the lineup Tuesday.

Postseason likelihood

With a 1-6 league record, Carson chances of backdooring its way into the postseason are slim.

The Senators are even with Galena in league play after falling to the Grizzlies Tuesday, but Wooster remains a game ahead of both teams and sits in the No. 4 slot with a 2-5 league record.

Carson will have to win at least two of its final three contests (at Damonte Ranch, at Wooster and at home against Douglas) along with Wooster dropping its final three matches to sneak in as the No. 4 seed in the Sierra League.

UP NEXT: Carson (13-16, 1-6) heads to Damonte Ranch (25-3, 6-1) Tuesday for another Sierra League tilt.