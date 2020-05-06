Carson High’s Bouza to continue basketball career at Edmonds College

Lilian Bouza inked her commitment to Edmonds College in Lynwood, Washington on Friday.

Jeff Mulvihill, Jr./instaimage.com

The first school that recruited her ends up being the one to sign Carson High guard Lilian Bouza.

The outgoing Senator senior inked her commitment to Edmonds College in Lynwood, Washington on Friday where she will join head coach Nick Amrine and the Tritons.

Amrine has been at the helm of the Edmonds women’s basketball program for just over a calendar year and as the two started to become more familiar, Bouza felt the move north was the right fit.

“I just felt like it would be best to go there, especially since he knows some of my coaches and reached out to me,” said Bouza. “As I got to know him better he continued to stay interested in me. … I just felt like it would be best to go there.”

The connections first stemmed from Bouza’s travel basketball coach Eathan O’Bryant as well as Carson High boys coach Jordan Glover.

Edmonds College competes at the junior college level in the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) and the Tritons are coming off a 6-8 record in conference play last season.

Bouza, who averaged over 10 points per game in her junior and senior seasons while earning all-Northern Region and first team all-Sierra League honors last season.

While one of her biggest strengths is attacking the basket, the soon-to-be Triton also specializes on defense, using her lateral quickness and her defensive prowess to poke steals away from opponent.

After averaging 4.7 steals per contest last season – the second highest rate in the Northern Region – Bouza said her confidence on the floor stemmed from colleges like Edmonds initially showing interest in her.

“Junior year when I started getting college coaches contacting me and stuff, I knew I was going to be able to and be fortunate enough to go and play at the college level,” Bouza said. “It definitely changed my confidence level on the court. It is intimidating, going to that next level. It’s completely different than high school ball.”

Though Bouza hasn’t had a chance to visit the school yet, she said she does have some familiarity with the area thanks to having family in Washington.

Bouza said she plans to major in biology or health science with hopes to one day become a trauma surgery physicians assistant.