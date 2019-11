Carson High’s Cami Larkin was selected to the 2019 all-Sierra League volleyball team Monday as an honorable mention.

Larkin, a junior, led the team in kills with 160 this season, according to MaxPreps.

She also posted a team-best kill percentage (45.2) and hit percentage (.342) over her season in the blue and white.

The junior also had a team-best 40 total blocks.