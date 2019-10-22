Carson High’s Karen Beglin fifth at state golf

LAS VEGAS – For the second year in a row, Carson High’s Karen Beglin brought home a fifth place finish at the NIAA 4A Girls State Golf Tournament.

As a junior and a three-time state qualifier, Beglin was fifth this season after a fifth place finish as a sophomore and tying for 17th as a freshman.

Day two was a better day on the links than day one as Beglin finished the second day of state competition shooting 5-over 77 after a 7-over 79 on day one.

Clark’s Riana Mission took home the individual state title, going 2-over for the tournament, besting the field by two strokes.

Day one had a tough start for Beglin, who bogeyed the first hole of the tournament.

However, the Senator junior responded with four birdies on the front nine, including three in a row on holes seven, eight and nine.

“She went on a stretch yesterday (Monday) with about four birdies in six holes which got her back. A little trouble with three putts, but she had a much better round today,” said Carson girls golf coach Wade Greenlee. “Iron play was good again. The greens were really fast because the PGA just played there.”

On the final day of competition, Beglin posted birdies on holes six, 10 and 14, capping the round with four consecutive pars.

The birdie on hole No. 10 on the second day came after a double bogey on the same hole in round one.

Beglin’s second round (77) was the fifth-best score out of the 51 golfers in the 4A draw.

“She played pretty solid. Not her ‘A’ game, but you could see the skill there,” said Greenlee. “All in all she played real solid.”