Carson High’s Kordonowy commits to Nevada Wolf Pack

Carson High softball had its second senior sign to play Division I on Tuesday afternoon as Bella Kordonowy inked her letter of intent to continue playing at the University of Nevada.

Kordonowy, who hit .381 last season with 29 RBIs, said the draw to the Wolf Pack came from the coaching staff and her proximity to home.

“I’m really thankful for this opportunity to play at home,” said Kordonowy. “My little sister is (1-year-old) so being able to come home and watch her pretty much grow up, I’m just really excited and grateful for everything. … I’m a homebody. I’m really close with my family.”

The Senator senior hit six home runs and eight doubles during her junior season where she played shortstop while posting a gaudy 1.194 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage).

Her production at the plate has been a staple since she was a freshman, hitting for a .333 average with 26 RBIs and eight home runs.

Being near her family was a sticking point for Kordonowy, but she also said the Wolf Pack coaching staff made her feel right at home as well.

“They really seem all connected with one another,” Kordonowy said. “Coach (Josh) Taylor just really wanted them to succeed in anything that they do.”

Kordonowy and her high school coach Carlos Mendeguia agreed that one of the Carson senior’s biggest skill sets is her ability to be a team player and do anything that is asked of her on and off the field.

“She’s a tremendous team player. She’s going to be a program player,” said Mendeguia. “She’s a coach’s dream. Not too many Bella Kordonowy’s come around too often.”

“I’m just hoping to make an impact on the team. It doesn’t matter what I do,” said Kordonowy. “I’m just trying to do whatever I can to help the team.”

It won’t just be Kordonowy’s family that will be making the drive north to see her play in Reno, Mendeguia was nearly as excited to have a player continue playing just up the road.

“To be able to play in your hometown, watching and supporting your local college all your life, … it’s going to be great,” said Mendeguia.

Kordonowy says she plans on majoring in education while studying at Nevada in hopes of becoming a math or special education teacher.

Previously, Kailee Luschar signed to play at Arizona State.