Carson High’s Remer wins 4A 195-pound state wrestling title

It was a wild third period for Carson High senior David Remer during his NIAA Class 4A State Wrestling Championship 195-pound final.

Remer led 7-0 after two periods and appeared to be in full control, but his opponent – Cimarron-Memorial’s Deshawn Griffin – flipped Remer to his back on a reversal early in the third, scoring nearfall points in the process.

The Senator grappler wiggled his way out of the predicament and scored another takedown, but Griffin once again found his way to top position with a takedown of his own.

With just under 20 seconds left Remer was cut loose, taking a 13-8 lead as Griffin tried to score points quickly late.

However, last year’s state runner-up at 182 pounds finished off his season-long goal of a state title with a 13-10 decision win, ending his impressive Carson High wrestling career with a win.

Legott takes fourth

For Carson junior Thomas Legott, the entire state tournament was a showcase of his growth in the practice room.

In his third place match, Legott caught a tough break early and ended up on his back, surrendering a couple nearfall points. By the end of the opening period, Legott trailed 6-1.

As the third period closed, Cimarron-Memorial’s Devin Garcia pinned Legott in 5:46.

Legott ends his first state tournament with a 2-2 record after pinning his opponents in the opening round and his consolation semifinal match.

Several Senators pick up wins

Alex Wells (160), Max Harris (138) and Ariel Vega (113) all fell in the consolation semifinals, which ended their tournaments.

Both of Wells’ losses came in close fashion as his opening match fell on the wrong end of a 4-0 decision loss.

In the consolation semifinal, Wells led 4-3 toward the end of the third period, but a late takedown by Bishop Manogue’s Mitch Karadanis flipped the result in the favor of the Miners’ wrestler.

Harris’ two losses came against the same wrestler – Kenny Marzola of Liberty. After Marzola pinned Harris in their opening prelim match, the Senator junior responded with wins by tech fall and major decision.

After back-to-back wins, Harris met Marzola again in the consolation semifinals before Marzola went on to take third in the weight class.

Vega had a similar state tournament to Wells with an opening round loss, a consolation match win before dropping a tightly contested consolation semifinal.

Carson’s 113-pounder tangled with Hunter Vernon of Faith Lutheran, which was decided by one point – an escape by Vernon early in the second period.

The Senators’ 120-pound and 152-pound wrestlers in Luis Mayoral and Izayah Pando were pinned in their two state tournament matches, but both were juniors this season and will have a chance to return to the state tournament next season.

Pando’s first-round opponent, Caleb Uhlenhopp of Grass Valley, went on to win the 152-pound state title.

Zach Gafford, Carson’s 182-pound grappler, saw his first state tournament appearance as a sophomore end in two matches with a loss by pin and major decision.

As a team, Carson finished sixth with 39.5 team points overall. Green Valley won the team title with 122.5 team points. Spanish Springs was the highest scoring Northern Nevada team, taking third with 80 points.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated with reactions, quotes and photos throughout the afternoon.