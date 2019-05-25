Carson Middle School 8th grade boys win Tah-Neva League Championship

Editor’s Note: Results that ran in Wednesday’s Nevada Appeal were of the Tah-Neva League meet on May 8, the date of the meet was incorrect.

Carson Middle School’s eighth grade boys won the recently held Tah-Neva League Championships with 141 points. Top three local finishers in the Tah-Neva League Championships were:

BOYS

200 meters

Eight grade — Parker Story, Carson, third, 27.26

400 meters

Eighth grade — Caleb Morgan, Carson, first, 57.62

80 hurdles

Eighth grade — Isaac Avina, Carson, third, 14.38

200

Seventh grade — Lucas Wold, Carson, second, 33.47

200 hurdles 32.2

Eighth grade — Isaac Avina, first, 31.31; Kaden Lopez, Carson, second, 31.71; Logan Kenison, Eagle Valley, third, 32.24

4×100

Seventh grade — Nyklolas Coughran, Isaiah Hurlbert, Laurence Tolentino, Wold, Carson, first, 56.19

Eighth grade — Story, Morgan, Lucas Gonzalez, Josue Flores, Carson, first, 50.40

4×400

Seventh grade — Hurlbert, Abraham Ortega, Tristan Rutledge, Wold, Carson, first, 4:39.91

Eighth grade — Lopez, Gonzalez, Parker Story, Morgan, Carson, first, 4:04.83; Hunter Rowlett; Tristan Hawkins; Ian Bowman; Kenison, Eagle Valley, third, 4:27.25

Discus

Seventh grade — Ethan Schmelzer, St. Teresa, third, 74-0

High jump

Seventh grade — Josiah White, Bethlehem Lutheran, third, 4-8

Eighth grade — Lopez, Carson, first, 5-0; Alex Myrehn, Eagle Valley, second, 4-10

Long jump

Eighth grade — Morgan, Carson, first, 18-5

GIRLS

100

Seventh grade — Addy Morgan, Carson, first, 14.04

200

Seventh grade — Morgan, Carson, second, 29.82

80 hurdles

Seventh grade — Ava Coons, St. Teresa, first, 13.67

200 hurdles

Seventh grade — Coons, first, St. Teresa, 32.10

4×100

Eighth grade — Alyssa Tomita, Kenya Salgado, Ally Murphy, Bella Re, Carson, first, 54.79

4×400

Seventh grade — Sabrina Jones, Madeline Silsby, Melina Duarte, Coons, St. Teresa, third, 5:07.31

Eighth grade — Murphy, Tomita, Ava Brehm, Salgado, Carson, first, 4:41.57

Shot put

Seventh grade — Dulce Perez, Carson, third 27-7 1/2

Discus

Seventh grade — Perez, Carson, first, 71-5

High jump

Eighth grade — Rachel Bush, Carson, second, 4-6

Long jump

Eighth grade — Salgado, Carson, first, 14-8; Erin Peterson, Eagle Valley, second, 14-1