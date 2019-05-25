Carson Middle School 8th grade boys win Tah-Neva League Championship
Editor’s Note: Results that ran in Wednesday’s Nevada Appeal were of the Tah-Neva League meet on May 8, the date of the meet was incorrect.
Carson Middle School’s eighth grade boys won the recently held Tah-Neva League Championships with 141 points. Top three local finishers in the Tah-Neva League Championships were:
BOYS
200 meters
Eight grade — Parker Story, Carson, third, 27.26
400 meters
Eighth grade — Caleb Morgan, Carson, first, 57.62
80 hurdles
Eighth grade — Isaac Avina, Carson, third, 14.38
200
Seventh grade — Lucas Wold, Carson, second, 33.47
200 hurdles 32.2
Eighth grade — Isaac Avina, first, 31.31; Kaden Lopez, Carson, second, 31.71; Logan Kenison, Eagle Valley, third, 32.24
4×100
Seventh grade — Nyklolas Coughran, Isaiah Hurlbert, Laurence Tolentino, Wold, Carson, first, 56.19
Eighth grade — Story, Morgan, Lucas Gonzalez, Josue Flores, Carson, first, 50.40
4×400
Seventh grade — Hurlbert, Abraham Ortega, Tristan Rutledge, Wold, Carson, first, 4:39.91
Eighth grade — Lopez, Gonzalez, Parker Story, Morgan, Carson, first, 4:04.83; Hunter Rowlett; Tristan Hawkins; Ian Bowman; Kenison, Eagle Valley, third, 4:27.25
Discus
Seventh grade — Ethan Schmelzer, St. Teresa, third, 74-0
High jump
Seventh grade — Josiah White, Bethlehem Lutheran, third, 4-8
Eighth grade — Lopez, Carson, first, 5-0; Alex Myrehn, Eagle Valley, second, 4-10
Long jump
Eighth grade — Morgan, Carson, first, 18-5
GIRLS
100
Seventh grade — Addy Morgan, Carson, first, 14.04
200
Seventh grade — Morgan, Carson, second, 29.82
80 hurdles
Seventh grade — Ava Coons, St. Teresa, first, 13.67
200 hurdles
Seventh grade — Coons, first, St. Teresa, 32.10
4×100
Eighth grade — Alyssa Tomita, Kenya Salgado, Ally Murphy, Bella Re, Carson, first, 54.79
4×400
Seventh grade — Sabrina Jones, Madeline Silsby, Melina Duarte, Coons, St. Teresa, third, 5:07.31
Eighth grade — Murphy, Tomita, Ava Brehm, Salgado, Carson, first, 4:41.57
Shot put
Seventh grade — Dulce Perez, Carson, third 27-7 1/2
Discus
Seventh grade — Perez, Carson, first, 71-5
High jump
Eighth grade — Rachel Bush, Carson, second, 4-6
Long jump
Eighth grade — Salgado, Carson, first, 14-8; Erin Peterson, Eagle Valley, second, 14-1