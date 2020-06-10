Carson’s Sever to continue his two-sport running career at Bryan College

Carson High’s Zach Sever, seen leading a pack at the Class 4A Northern Regional cross country meet last fall, announced he will be heading to Bryan College next year to continue running cross country and track and field.

Carter Eckl / Nevada Appeal

Heading to college at a private liberal arts school in Dayton, Tenn., may be a journey too far from home for some.

For Carson High’s Zach Sever, he will become the second Sever to join the ranks at Bryan College this fall after signing his Letter of Intent to run with the Lions next year.

Sever will join his sister, who is a student at Bryan College, where the outgoing Senator senior will continue running cross country and track and field at the NAIA level.

“That was a big factor. I probably wouldn’t have known about (the school) otherwise,” said Sever of his sister. “I did go for a visit at the end of February, so I was able to go see the team and the coach and that was super helpful in my decision.”

Along with familial ties, Sever says Bryan College being a Christian school also factored into his decision.

“It’s something different. It’s going to be fun to explore a new part of the country. Something about it just drew me there,” Sever said.

The Carson senior had his final track season cut short, but leaped into the spring with an eighth-place finish in the Class 4A cross country state championships in early November.

The result marked the second time Sever had placed top 10 in the state as a harrier.

After an impressive senior season, Sever felt it was his junior year where the possibility of running in college started to creep into his mind.

“It became a real possibility when I started getting scholarship offers from other schools,” said Sever. “It would be hard to say a specific event, I’d say the whole season was the turning point.”

Sever, who started running in sixth grade, will run with the Lions next season in the Appalachian Athletic Conference.

When he’s not out training in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains next year, Sever said he would be studying mechanical engineering in the classroom.