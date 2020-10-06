College briefs: Area freshman continue to make impact in first collegiate seasons

Sever continues to pace Bryan College harriers

Carson High grad and Bryan College freshman Zach Sever continued to pace the Bryan College cross country team in the Lions’ third meet of the season.

Sever – who was first in a race last week in Dayton, Tennessee – took 11th in the Buffalo Creek Invitational Friday afternoon.

The former Senator has led Bryan College in all three races so far this season.

Jackson helps VT volleyball move to 2-1

Virginia Tech volleyball has had its next four matches postponed, but that doesn’t mean Douglas High grad Talyn Jackson hasn’t made an impact thus far.

The junior setter had 32 assists in the Hokies most recent five-set win over North Carolina.

The former Douglas High standout sits with 56 assists through three games so far this season.

Clarke women’s soccer out to 5-1 start

Sports may be on temporary hold in the western part of the United Staes, but Clarke University freshman Vaneza Diaz and company are out to a 5-1 start in the early going.

The former Douglas High forward has an assist and eight shots so far for the Pride.

Her first collegiate point couldn’t have come at a better time as her assist helped give Clarke a 3-2 overtime win over Evangel University.

Do you know of a college athlete in competition this fall? Email their statistics to sports@nevadaappeal.com to see updates in future editions of the Nevada Appeal.