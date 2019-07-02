Community Sports: Carson Blue Jays split with Bandits

The Carson Blue Jays split two games with the Bandits on Friday and Monday.

Carson won 8-1 on Friday and lost 5-4 on Monday.

Friday’s game was tied at one with Carson Blue Jays batting in the bottom of the sixth when Dillon Damico singled on a 3-2 count, scoring two runs.

Carson fought back with a sac fly by Bryce Baker.

Carson pulled away for good with two runs in the sixth inning and three runs in the seventh inning. Contributing to the big inning included Brian Guthrie and Baker, all driving in runs in the inning.

Justin Stevens earned the win for Carson Blue Jays. He allowed two hits and one run over seven innings, striking out six and walking zero. Justin Nussbaumer threw two innings in relief.

Baker led Carson Blue Jays with two hits in three at bats.

On Monday, Carson out-hit the Bandits 9 to 5.

The Blue Jays took an early lead in the second inning. Jose Fausto hit into a fielder’s choice, scoring one run.

Max Fontaine took the loss for Carson Blue Jays. He allowed one hit and two runs over two innings, striking out one.

Damien Branco started the game for Carson Blue Jays. He went two innings, allowing one run on one hit, striking out three and walking one

Carson Blue Jays scattered nine hits in the game. Kobe Morgan, Tyler Stagliano and Justin Nussbaumer all had multiple hits for the Blue Jays.

Jim Sapien shoots low at Silver Oak

Jim Sapien fired a two-over par 73 for the low gross score at the Sunday Men’s Club monthly masters tournament June 23 at Silver Oak Golf Course.

The low net (after handicap is applied) top finishers in the first flight were Brian Sweet with 65, followed by Sapien and Nick Providenti with 67. Alex Talmant, James Shabi and Dave Linnell tied for fourth with 68.

In the second flight (players with higher handicaps), Vern Payette led the way with a low net 61. Behind him were John Meyer with 66, Bert Wells with 67, William Kapczynski with 68 and Paul Jorgensen with 69.

In the third flight, Ryan Balik shot a low net 67, followed by Darren Salerno with 71. Jordan Payette, Gary Yoakum and Kelly Pingel tied for third with 72.

The Sunday Men’s Club season runs every Sunday through Oct. 27 at Silver Oak Golf Course and features weekly games with three flights based on handicap and optional gross and net skins games.

Golfers may stop by the golf shop to pick up an application or visit http://www.silveroakgolf.com to print out and mail an entry. Members of the men’s club receive reduced green fees, range balls every Sunday, Golf Handicap and Information Network (GHIN) service for the year, lunches and awards banquet, prizes, trophies, and access to a web portal to view events and scores each week.