Community sports: Carson City Kiwanis Pancreatic Cancer Awareness day is Saturday

Packet pickup for golfers and runners/walkers for the sixth annual Carson City Kiwanis Pancreatic Cancer Awareness day festivities is at the Silver Oak golf course clubhouse is 5-6:30 p.m. Friday. The first 100 golfers to check in will receive shirts. There is late registration for walkers and runners Saturday morning at 7 a.m.

Registration forms can be picked up at the Silver Oak pro shop. For information, contact Robey Willis at robeybarb@sbcglobal.net or Stevan Lyon at 775-224-5798.

The Carson City Bench Press Championships are 7-9 a.m. Saturday as part of the Carson City Kiwanis Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day. The event will be held at the Silver Oak golf course patio, and contestants can lift between 7-9 a.m. They will get three lifts and can pay the $10 registration fee the day of the event.

For information, contact Robey Willis at robeybarb@sbcglobal.net

The Carson City Kiwanis Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day walk/run, co-sponsored with KaiaFit and the Tahoe Mountain Milers, will be held at the Silver Oak golf course on Saturday at 8 a.m.

This year the distances will be shortened to be the same as those of the Nevada Day race so it will give runners and walkers a tuneup for that event.

There will be a 2-mile walk/run instead of a 5K. Also, the 10K previously held will now be an 8K or 5 Mile walk/run. There still be a fun run for 12 years old and younger.

The Fun Run is $10. The 2 mile walk/run will be $20 and the 8K or 5 mile walk/run will be $30. All participants will receive a T-shirt. There will also be plaques to the winners. There will be medals for those who win their age group.

To enter participants can register on online at Active.com or pick up an application at Blue Zone Sports in south Carson or South Tahoe. There will be late registration starting at 7 a.m. Richaun Pressley, KaiaFit, will be in charge of early packet pickup Friday at the Silver Oak clubhouse, 5-6:30 p.m.

For information, contact Pressley at 775-240-1057 or Robey Willis at robeybarb@sbcglobal.net.

Fall Harvest Golf Classic to Benefit the Dayton Food Pantry

The inaugural Fall Harvest Golf Classic will take place Oct. 19 at the Dayton Valley Golf Course. Hosted by Js’ Old Town Bistro and Duncan Golf Management, all proceeds benefit the Dayton Food Pantry, part of the Healthy Communities Coalition of Lyon and Storey Counties.

The Dayton Food Pantry provides food to more than 500 people a month, more than half of which are children and seniors. The Pantry also provides weekend meals to more than 200 school children through its Backpack Program.

The four-person scramble begins with a shotgun start at 9:30. The $120 entry fee includes a light breakfast, lunch and a tournament hat. Prizes for both net and gross scores will be awarded. Golfers can also purchase a special package of mulligans, drink tokens and raffle tickets.

Sign up forms are available at Js’ Old Town Bistro in Dayton, The Dayton Valley Golf Course, Community Roots in Dayton, and the Cracker Box in Carson City. Sponsorship packages, including hole sponsorships are also available.

For sponsorship packages, contact Wendy Madson at 775-250-7884 or roots@healthycomm.org. For information regarding the tournament, contact Jim Kepler or Rick Vaughn at Dayton Valley Golf Club, 775-246-7888 ext. 9.