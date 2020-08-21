Community sports: Johnson fires low gross at Silver Oak

Larry Johnson shot a three-over par 74 to take the low gross honors at the Sunday Men’s Club event Aug. 16 at Silver Oak Golf Course.

The low net (after handicap is applied) top finisher in the first flight was Johnson with 67, followed by Ben Gelbaum with 69, Russell Nichols with 70 and Jim Sapien with 71.

In the second flight (players with higher handicaps), Steve McIntyre led the way with a low net 69. Jim Shabi was second with 71, while David Messer and Toby Pena tied for third with 72.

In the third flight, Kelly Pingel came in first with a low net 68, followed by Joe Carmona with 69, Charles Ransom with 70 and Jordan Payette with 71.

The Sunday Men’s Club season runs every Sunday through Oct. 25 at Silver Oak Golf Course and features weekly games with three flights based on handicap and optional gross and net skins games.

Golfers may stop by the golf shop to pick up an application or visit http://www.silveroakgolf.com to print out and mail an entry. Members of the men’s club receive reduced green fees, range balls every Sunday, Golf Handicap and Information Network (GHIN) service for the year, lunches and awards banquet if health precautions permit, prizes, trophies, and access to a web portal to view events and scores each week.

Carson Valley Women’s Golf Club

The Carson Valley Women’s Golf Club held a two-day Presidents Cup Tournament on Aug. 11-18. Twenty-five women participated in this tournament.

Congratulations to Ann Schleich, the 2020 winner of the Presidents Cup.

Schleich scored a 6-under par to take top honors.

Kathy Bevel was second with a two-under par. Marge Stephens was third with a one-under par. Debbie Knapp was fourth with a one-over par and fifth was Donna Sugden with a four-over par.

In Flight 2, Rhonda McClelland took first-place.

In Flight 3, Debbie Warzynski was the first-place winner.