Community Sports: Local golf scene getting in full swing

Carson Valley Men hold first event

The Carson Valley Men’s Golf Club held its first tournament for 2019 on Sunday, March 24. The format was four-man teams with two best balls on each hole.

The winning team was Mike Davis, Donald Dick, Augie Martinez and Matt Budjako with a net score of 129. They were followed by the teams of Jim Arens, Jim Pillsbury, Garry Sparks and Lee Wallis in second place with 130, Dan Essary, Frank Ramirez, Brick Ludington and Matthew Cox in third place with 132 and Chris Willington, David Wittman, Neil Notley and Brian Smithwick in fourth place with 135.

The closest to the pin contest was won by Bob Buker on Hole No. 1 and Mike Davis on Hole No. 17.

Carson Valley Men’s memberships available

Memberships are now available for the 2019 season for the Carson Valley Men’s Golf Club. Applications may be obtained at the Carson Valley Golf Course Pro Shop located at 1027 Riverview Drive in Gardnerville.

The club has scheduled weekly tournaments primarily on Sunday mornings. The membership fee is $50 which includes NNGA membership for 2019 and a Basque dinner at the County Club Restaurant following the final golf tournament in November. The Men’s Club has a variety of tournaments which include individual stroke play, Stableford, team best ball, scrambles, Chapman, a club championship, a President’s Cup and many more which make it an enjoyable season.

Call 775-265-3181 for information. All tournaments are separated into flights and are handicapped giving players an equal chance to win. The 2019 golf tournament season has already started so submit your application soon.

Dan Wilson medalist at Silver Oak

Dan Wilson carded the medalist honors with a gross 73 at the second Sunday Men’s Club outing March 24 at Silver Oak golf course.

Money winners were Wilson and Frank Maricich with low net (after handicap is applied) 66s in the first flight, followed by Wes Camp and Brian Sweet tied for third place with 68.

In the second flight (players with higher handicaps), Jay Wiggins shot the low net of 65, followed by Jim Shabi with 67, Paul Jorgensen with 69, and in fourth place with 71s were Tom Betterton, Eric Schaub, and Jason Clark.

In the third flight, Gary Gamba shot the low net 67, Dennis Prutch and Ryan Balik tied for second with 68s, while Jeff Cloutier was fourth with 71.

The Sunday Men’s Club season runs every Sunday through Oct. 27 at Silver Oak Golf Course and features weekly games with three flights based on handicap and optional gross and net skins games.

Golfers may stop by the golf shop to pick up an application or visit http://www.silveroakgolf.com to print out and mail an entry. Members of the men’s club receive reduced green fees, range balls every Sunday, Golf Handicap and Information Network (GHIN) service for the year, lunches and awards banquet, prizes, trophies, and access to a web portal to view events and scores each week.

For information, call SOMC president Evan Shane at 775-220-6212 or vice president Dan Wilson at 415-385-1164.

Carson Valley Women to hold cocktail party

A cocktail party will be held Thursday to welcome all women golfers who have joined the CVWC and the G-9 ladies. The festivities begin at 4:30 at the CVGC, with drinks and appetizers, and will go until 6 p.m.

Carson Valley Women”s Golf Club began the year on Tuesday. There’s still time to join if interested. The G-9 Ladies, who play Thursday afternoons, a nine hole session, begin play Thursday, April 11. If interested and haven’t yet joined, please contact the pro shop at 775-265-3181 or drop by the course.