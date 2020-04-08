Community sports: Moriarty repeats low gross at Silver Oak

For the second time in as many weeks, Michael Moriarty shot a 74 to take the low gross honors at the Sunday Men’s Club event March 29 at Silver Oak Golf Course.

The low net (after handicap is applied) top finisher in the first flight was Eric Schaub with 69. Brian Sweet and Moriarty came in second with 71, while Aaron Thacker, Wes Camp and Nick Providenti tied for fourth with 75.

In the second flight (players with higher handicaps), Gordon Allen and Stevan Lyon led the way with a low net 68. Steve McIntyre was third with 74 and Jason Clark was fourth with 75.

In the third flight, Kelly Pingel was first with a net 67, followed by Steven Sturm with 70 and Dennis Klenczar with 74. Ron Tamori, Ryan Balik and Brad Williams tied for fourth with 75.

The Sunday Men’s Club season runs every Sunday through Oct. 25 at Silver Oak Golf Course and features weekly games with three flights based on handicap and optional gross and net skins games.

Golfers may stop by the golf shop to pick up an application or visit http://www.silveroakgolf.com to print out and mail an entry. Members of the men’s club receive reduced green fees, range balls every Sunday when health precautions permit, Golf Handicap and Information Network (GHIN) service for the year, lunches and awards banquet, prizes, trophies, and access to a web portal to view events and scores each week.

Community sports items can be sent to sports@nevadaappeal.com.